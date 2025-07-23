The Devil Wears Prada 2 has been in production for nearly three days, and not a single pair of Jimmy Choos has strutted onto set. I was counting on Emily Blunt to wear some sky-high stilettos. After all, she did originate one of the film's most memorable designer name drops: "You sold your soul to the devil when you put on your first pair of Jimmy Choos," she quips. However, for her grand return to playing Emily Charlton, Blunt channeled summer's chunky sneaker trend with anti-Emily white trainers.

After her first full day of filming, Blunt was spotted in a high-low look including metallic leather Axel Arigato sneakers. They usually retail for $325, but they frequently go on sale. Right now, Farfetch lists them at $178—that's $147 you can put toward her Dior Book Tote.

Fulfilling the "high" portion of her outfit, Blunt carried the Small Dior Book Tote in the "Desert Taupe" colorway. It matched the structured, rectangular shape of creative director Jonathan Anderson's recent remodel, except with former designer Maria Grazia Chiuri's quilted Macrocannage exterior. The tiny tote boasts a $3,700 price tag—and contrary to her shoes, it doesn't go on sale.

Emily Blunt arrived on The Devil Wears Prada 2 set in sneakers and a Dior bag. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Under the careful watch of Miranda Priestly, Blunt's character never dared to sample denim trends in the original 2006 film. Even Hathaway's character, Andy Sachs, went jeans-less until her post-Runway era. So, fans were shocked to see Blunt in light-wash skinny jeans on the sequel's set. She paired them with an equally casual baseball cap and a neon T-shirt, which hails from Maison Margiela.

In The Devil Wears Prada, little black dresses were more Emily's speed (at least in the office). The type-A assistant often took style cues from Miranda in blazers and matching sets.

In the original 2006 film, Emily's character was partial to a LBD or two. (Image credit: 20th Century Fox Film Corp.)

Blunt's current role in the Prada-verse is still unknown. Is she still at Runway? Or did she follow Andy's lead and leave the industry? The actress's latest outfit suggests the latter plot made the cut. But filming has only just gotten started, and her next look could serve a designer plot twist.

Shop Styles Inspired by Emily Blunt