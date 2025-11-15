Dakota Fanning Leans Into One of Fall 2025's Biggest Naked Dressing Trends
The 'All Her Fault' star embraced a sheer gown at the launch of Zimmermann's Cruise 2026 collection.
When she's not wearing items from the capsule collection she created with Madewell, Dakota Fanning can often be found effortlessly wearing outfits plucked right from the runway.
On Friday, November 14, the Ripley star was photographed at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles. Alongside a plethora of famous faces—including actress Zoey Deutch—Fanning attended Zimmermann's party celebrating the launch of their Cruise 2026 RTW collection.
For the chic occasion, the All Her Fault star wore Zimmermann's $3,250 Rebellion Lantern Gown in Ocean Atlas, taken from the label's Cruise 2026 Collection, which was aptly dubbed "Twisted Romance." The delicate floral maxi dress features long bell sleeves, wide cuffs, and a sumptuous tiered skirt made from subtly sheer silk.
Fanning's outfit perfectly ties into one of Fall 2025's trends: sheer focus. Marie Claire's style director, Sara Holzman, recently said of this season's burgeoning trend, "Naked dressing evolves into something subtler: translucent overlays, organza inserts, and chiffon sleeves that whisper rather than shout."
Elaborating on what style watchers can expect to see this fall, Holzman explained, "A sheer ruffle blouse paired with tailored shorts or a gossamer pencil skirt layered over high-waist briefs offers just enough exposure for peak humidity."
Basically, the Effie Gray star's Zimmermann gown perfectly encapsulates Fall 2025's take on naked dressing.
