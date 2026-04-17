Being a minimalist means I wear black and brown together more than any other color combination. Currently, black jeans and a chocolate button-down make up my go-to uniform. But on April 16, Gabrielle Union's ombré gown proved the shades are an even better pairing in a red carpet context.

The longtime Tiffany & Co. admirer secured her third invite in a row to the annual Blue Book launch soirée at New York City's Park Avenue Armory. This time, stylist Thomas Christos Kikis dressed Union in a strapless bustier gown from Turkish designer Salih Balta, which shimmered just as much as her Tiffany diamonds.

The Fall 2026 design featured a black, glitter-free base, before hundreds of rhinestones turned the column skirt brown. Various shades of chocolate, caramel, and cocoa ensured the shift from matte-to-glistening still offered plenty of dimension. If the ombré tapped any other color combination, it might've stolen attention away from her outfit's main character: a Tiffany & Co. 2025 Blue Book pull.

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Gabrielle Union arrived at the Tiffany & Co. event in the black-and-brown color combination. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Union is no stranger to frosting herself in one-of-a-kind Tiffany jewels. But her Sea Turtle Necklace was something else. The turtle shell motif from last year's Sea of Wonder theme inspired the translucent diamonds' geometric shapes, which were circled by yellow gold wiring.

Union's diamond drop earrings took a turn for the simply chic, compared to her collar-style necklace. That's because she wanted to reserve her extra bling for statement cocktail rings. The Bring It On alum showcased a rose-tinted desert diamond ring, opposite a smaller emerald style. Thick wedding bands traded places with her impossible to miss, cushion-cut engagement ring.

A moment for Union's Tiffany & Co. jewels. (Image credit: Getty Images)

VIPs in black and brown looks dominated the blue carpet at Tiffany & Co.'s invite-only event. Teyana Taylor wore chocolate Calvin Klein, while Mariah Carey, Naomi Watts, and the skirt on Greta Lee's Marc Jacobs set got the noir memo. That said, no one besides Union combined the two highly-compatible colors into one step-and-repeat.

Teyana Taylor in a chocolate brown Calvin Klein coat dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mariah Carey, meanwhile, opted for a black column gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Union must have noticed the combination's growing fanbase on and off red carpets. Margot Robbie wore a black mini dress with a brown leather jacket; Britt Lower attended an AFI Awards luncheon in a two-tone slip; and black ruffles lined the strapless neckline of Sheryl Lee Ralph's brown 2026 Golden Globes gown. With all these examples, I now know this color pairing isn't just for daytime.