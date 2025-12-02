Check on the Hannah Montana fans in your life: Miley Cyrus just flaunted a diamond ring on that finger, confirming her engagement to Maxx Morando.

Cyrus stole the show at the Avatar: Fire and Ash premiere on December 1, but not just for her Gucci Spring 2026 gown. (Stylist Bradley Kenneth dressed her in Demna's "La Star" gown: a black strapless mermaid silhouette shown during the creative director's surprise short film, The Tiger.) Amongst a sea of silver, four-figure Messika jewels, one sparkler stood out: a thick engagement band.

Mere hours after her spur-of-the-moment announcement, the designer behind the bold ring made herself known: Jacquie Aiche, a L.A.-based designer worn by Cyrus since 2012. Neither Cyrus or her musician boyfriend, Maxx Morando, have commented on the ring. (Though the jeweler's press release confirmed it's an engagement style.) But judging by her strategic pose, she could be picking out her wedding "Flowers" as we speak.

Miley Cyrus's engagement ring was the star of the show at the Avatar premiere. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A quick glance at Cyrus's new addition confirms chunky silhouettes are the It-shape of 2025. Dua Lipa's custom Tiffany & Co. engagement ring features the same thick width and curved edges as Cyrus's. However, according to Jillian Sassone, the founding jeweler behind Marrow Fine, the Grammy winner's ring mirrors a bombé band: "gold-forward with a rounded, slightly dome-like shape," she told Marie Claire over email. Bombé rings were a signature style from the 1940s through the 1970s. Though thanks to Lipa, and now Cyrus, the domed silhouette is on the rise once again.

The approximately four-carat, cushion-cut diamond appears to be positioned in an east-west setting, similar to Zendaya's Jessica McCormack ring. Jacquie Aiche confirmed the band was crafted from 14-karat yellow gold, Cyrus's preferred metal for decades. Most of her Jacquie Aiche pieces are in yellow gold, including the horned $23,985 pendant she rarely took off during the 2010s.

Cyrus's engagement ring read surprisingly nostalgic, especially for a brand-new design. But that's Cyrus's MO when shopping Jacquie Aiche's catalog. Even her beloved body chain (circa-2012) could've been plucked from the '70s.

Feast your eyes on the custom-made Jacquie Aiche creation. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's unclear exactly how much Cyrus's ring set Morando back—that's for the couple to know and us to guess. Kegan Fisher, co-founder of Frank Darling, estimated it around $150,000 to $200,000, if it's truly a "higher-quality natural diamond in the 4–5 carat range."

If Cyrus is anything like Lipa, she'll wave her six-figure sparkler all over Instagram any minute now. (Since Cyrus and Morando got together in April 2022, she's shared sneak peeks at their blossoming romance on Instagram.) Perhaps her next post will include a close-up of the Jacquie Aiche band, in all its bombé glory.

