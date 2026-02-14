Dakota Johnson arrived in New York for fashion week on February 11 and immediately caught everyone's attention with her leopard-print Prada bag. On Friday, February 13, the Materialists star made an appearance at Calvin Klein's FW26 show wearing an outfit from the designer's Spring '26 collection and some seriously luxe accessories.

Johnson was photographed arriving at the star-studded fashion show wearing a black Calvin Klein suit, consisting of a black blazer, which was knotted at the waist, and a draped skirt. She accessorized the runway outfit with a pair of Aquazzura's Sellier Boot 105 in Black, which retail for $1,675, and a white leather bag, also from Calvin Klein.

Dakota Johnson attending the Calvin Klein show during New York Fashion Week on February 13, 2026. (Image credit: Getty Images/Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

Johnson elevated her already-sleek outfit with approximately $46,000-worth of jewelry. The actress opted for Yvonne Leon's $2,500 Mini Créoles Diamantées, Verdura's $21,500 "Night" Band Ring, Jessica McCormack's $18,000 1ct Diamond and Blackened Gold Button Back Ring, and a $4,000 Bespoke Memorandum Ring from 5683 (identified by @closetofdakotajohnson).

Dakota Johnson wore approximately $46,000-worth of jewelry with her outfit. (Image credit: Getty Images/TheStewartofNY/GC Images)

Finally, a pair of Khaite x Oliver Peoples 1993C Sunglasses completed the look. Hopefully Johnson will be making multiple New York Fashion Week appearances this season, as her style choices never fail to delight onlookers.

