Dakota Johnson Styles Her Calvin Klein Runway Look With $46,000-Worth of Jewels and Aquazzura Boots
Currently winning New York Fashion Week.
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Delivered daily
Marie Claire Daily
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Sent weekly on Saturday
Marie Claire Self Checkout
Exclusive access to expert shopping and styling advice from Nikki Ogunnaike, Marie Claire's editor-in-chief.
Once a week
Maire Claire Face Forward
Insider tips and recommendations for skin, hair, makeup, nails and more from Hannah Baxter, Marie Claire's beauty director.
Once a week
Livingetc
Your shortcut to the now and the next in contemporary home decoration, from designing a fashion-forward kitchen to decoding color schemes, and the latest interiors trends.
Delivered Daily
Homes & Gardens
The ultimate interior design resource from the world's leading experts - discover inspiring decorating ideas, color scheming know-how, garden inspiration and shopping expertise.
Dakota Johnson arrived in New York for fashion week on February 11 and immediately caught everyone's attention with her leopard-print Prada bag. On Friday, February 13, the Materialists star made an appearance at Calvin Klein's FW26 show wearing an outfit from the designer's Spring '26 collection and some seriously luxe accessories.
Johnson was photographed arriving at the star-studded fashion show wearing a black Calvin Klein suit, consisting of a black blazer, which was knotted at the waist, and a draped skirt. She accessorized the runway outfit with a pair of Aquazzura's Sellier Boot 105 in Black, which retail for $1,675, and a white leather bag, also from Calvin Klein.
Johnson elevated her already-sleek outfit with approximately $46,000-worth of jewelry. The actress opted for Yvonne Leon's $2,500 Mini Créoles Diamantées, Verdura's $21,500 "Night" Band Ring, Jessica McCormack's $18,000 1ct Diamond and Blackened Gold Button Back Ring, and a $4,000 Bespoke Memorandum Ring from 5683 (identified by @closetofdakotajohnson).
Finally, a pair of Khaite x Oliver Peoples 1993C Sunglasses completed the look. Hopefully Johnson will be making multiple New York Fashion Week appearances this season, as her style choices never fail to delight onlookers.
Shop Outfits Inspired by Dakota Johnson
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.