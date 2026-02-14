Dakota Johnson Styles Her Calvin Klein Runway Look With $46,000-Worth of Jewels and Aquazzura Boots

Currently winning New York Fashion Week.

Amy Mackelden's avatar
By
published
in News
Actress Dakota Johnson attends Calvin Klein fashion show during New York Fashion Week on February 13, 2026 in New York City
(Image credit: Getty Images/Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

Dakota Johnson arrived in New York for fashion week on February 11 and immediately caught everyone's attention with her leopard-print Prada bag. On Friday, February 13, the Materialists star made an appearance at Calvin Klein's FW26 show wearing an outfit from the designer's Spring '26 collection and some seriously luxe accessories.

Johnson was photographed arriving at the star-studded fashion show wearing a black Calvin Klein suit, consisting of a black blazer, which was knotted at the waist, and a draped skirt. She accessorized the runway outfit with a pair of Aquazzura's Sellier Boot 105 in Black, which retail for $1,675, and a white leather bag, also from Calvin Klein.

Actress Dakota Johnson attends Calvin Klein fashion show during New York Fashion Week on February 13, 2026 in New York City

Dakota Johnson attending the Calvin Klein show during New York Fashion Week on February 13, 2026.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

Johnson elevated her already-sleek outfit with approximately $46,000-worth of jewelry. The actress opted for Yvonne Leon's $2,500 Mini Créoles Diamantées, Verdura's $21,500 "Night" Band Ring, Jessica McCormack's $18,000 1ct Diamond and Blackened Gold Button Back Ring, and a $4,000 Bespoke Memorandum Ring from 5683 (identified by @closetofdakotajohnson).

Actress Dakota Johnson attends Calvin Klein fashion show during New York Fashion Week on February 13, 2026 in New York City

Dakota Johnson wore approximately $46,000-worth of jewelry with her outfit.

(Image credit: Getty Images/TheStewartofNY/GC Images)

Finally, a pair of Khaite x Oliver Peoples 1993C Sunglasses completed the look. Hopefully Johnson will be making multiple New York Fashion Week appearances this season, as her style choices never fail to delight onlookers.

Shop Outfits Inspired by Dakota Johnson

Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.