Margot Robbie Trades a 2026 Oscars Dress for a "Controversial" Color Combination
She went to the movies in a wallet-friendly find.
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Margot Robbie was noticeably absent from the 2026 Oscars, despite her Wuthering Heights co-star, Jacob Elordi, clinching a Best Supporting Actor nomination for Frankenstein. She didn't desert L.A.'s street style scene, though. On March 16, Robbie traded the Dolby Theatre for The Grove's AMC. Her plus-one? A "controversial" color combination for Spring 2026.
The Oscar nominee caught a late-night showing of Ready Or Not 2 just five miles South of the Academy Awards red carpet. She dressed for the city's heatwave in a strapless, thigh-grazing mini from With Jéan. The Australian label's best-seller was easy-breezy in every sense of the phrase, from an elasticized neckline to a bubble-hem skirt and grommeted belt. She paired it with Khaite's $1,580 Western-inspired, ankle boots in black, lived-in leather.
An oversize leather bomber jacket from Petar Petrov, however, introduced a new shade to Robbie's color story: warm-toned, chestnut brown. Last week, Marie Claire reported seeing similar duos on Spring 2026 runways from Versace, Kallmeyer, and Coach.Article continues below
You may recognize the Luca Dress's silver belt motif from other celebrity waists, including Charli xcx. Perhaps the brat singer put With Jéan on her radar after they worked together on Wuthering Heights: Last summer, Charli walked an I Love L.A. red carpet in the label's similar, $239 Magnol Dress.
A few months earlier, Dua Lipa shared an Instagram Stories snap of her $189 With Jéan Gabriella Dress. Its asymmetrical hem is slightly longer than Robbie and Charli's, but the slouchy eyelet belt and buckle remained.
Not only did Robbie just board the With Jéan bandwagon, but she's the latest star to pull off black and brown together. The unlikely color combination started picking up steam during early February's award season circuit. At a pre-Academy Awards luncheon, Oscar nominee Rose Byrne tucked a cool-toned chocolate top into high-rise black trousers. A few days later, Myha'la tested it at an Industry screening with an off-the-shoulder stole and lacy midi skirt.
Keke Palmer picked up where Byrne left off at the Hermès Fall 2026 fashion show. She layered a sepia-colored button-down underneath a cropped black leather jacket. Even her pointy pumps got the chocolate memo. Most recently on March 13, Victoria Pedretti promoted Forbidden Fruits in a velvet, off-the-shoulder noir top and a chocolate, drop-waist tulle skirt.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Looking to merge the two Robbie-approved crazes? With Jéan's catalog is stocked with black and brown dresses, no matter how you'd like to recreate the Barbie star's set. First, secure her exact With Jéan mini (before it sells out again). Then, complete the set with Marie Claire's shoppable, black-and-brown edit below.
Shop Black-and-Brown Combinations Inspired by Margot Robbie
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.