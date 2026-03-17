Margot Robbie was noticeably absent from the 2026 Oscars, despite her Wuthering Heights co-star, Jacob Elordi, clinching a Best Supporting Actor nomination for Frankenstein. She didn't desert L.A.'s street style scene, though. On March 16, Robbie traded the Dolby Theatre for The Grove's AMC. Her plus-one? A "controversial" color combination for Spring 2026.

The Oscar nominee caught a late-night showing of Ready Or Not 2 just five miles South of the Academy Awards red carpet. She dressed for the city's heatwave in a strapless, thigh-grazing mini from With Jéan. The Australian label's best-seller was easy-breezy in every sense of the phrase, from an elasticized neckline to a bubble-hem skirt and grommeted belt. She paired it with Khaite's $1,580 Western-inspired, ankle boots in black, lived-in leather.

An oversize leather bomber jacket from Petar Petrov, however, introduced a new shade to Robbie's color story: warm-toned, chestnut brown. Last week, Marie Claire reported seeing similar duos on Spring 2026 runways from Versace, Kallmeyer, and Coach.

Article continues below

Margot Robbie traded the 2026 Oscars red carpet for a LBD and a movie. (Image credit: Getty Images)

You may recognize the Luca Dress's silver belt motif from other celebrity waists, including Charli xcx. Perhaps the brat singer put With Jéan on her radar after they worked together on Wuthering Heights: Last summer, Charli walked an I Love L.A. red carpet in the label's similar, $239 Magnol Dress.

Charli xcx is also a fan of With Jéan's grommet-embellished dresses. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A few months earlier, Dua Lipa shared an Instagram Stories snap of her $189 With Jéan Gabriella Dress. Its asymmetrical hem is slightly longer than Robbie and Charli's, but the slouchy eyelet belt and buckle remained.

With Jéan's celebrity takeover even reached Dua Lipa's closet. (Image credit: @dualipa)

Not only did Robbie just board the With Jéan bandwagon, but she's the latest star to pull off black and brown together. The unlikely color combination started picking up steam during early February's award season circuit. At a pre-Academy Awards luncheon, Oscar nominee Rose Byrne tucked a cool-toned chocolate top into high-rise black trousers. A few days later, Myha'la tested it at an Industry screening with an off-the-shoulder stole and lacy midi skirt.

Rose Byrne pulled off black-and-brown with ease. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A few days later, Myha'la followed suit. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Keke Palmer picked up where Byrne left off at the Hermès Fall 2026 fashion show. She layered a sepia-colored button-down underneath a cropped black leather jacket. Even her pointy pumps got the chocolate memo. Most recently on March 13, Victoria Pedretti promoted Forbidden Fruits in a velvet, off-the-shoulder noir top and a chocolate, drop-waist tulle skirt.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Keke Palmer gave the color combination a proper Fashion Month close-up. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It fit into Victoria Pedretti's press tour style perfectly. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Looking to merge the two Robbie-approved crazes? With Jéan's catalog is stocked with black and brown dresses, no matter how you'd like to recreate the Barbie star's set. First, secure her exact With Jéan mini (before it sells out again). Then, complete the set with Marie Claire's shoppable, black-and-brown edit below.

Shop Black-and-Brown Combinations Inspired by Margot Robbie