The Cool-Girl Way to Elevate Nike’s Retro Cortez Sneakers, According to Gabrielle Union
She makes it look easy.
These days, stylish celebrities can’t quite seem to get enough of retro sneakers. Rihanna swears by her Puma Speedcats, Jennifer Lawrrence rarely leaves the house without her Adidas Tokyos, and Hailey Bieber has swiftly fallen for Onitsuka Tiger’s Mexico 66s.
Gabrielle Union is the latest A-lister to endorse a vintage-inspired style—spotted in New York City this morning wearing a pair of black patent leather Nike Cortez sneakers.
Defined by high-traction gum soles and a lightweight construction, the iconic Nike Cortez style debuted in the late ‘60s as the label’s first running shoe. But despite its sporty appeal, Union managed to elevate the look in a way that felt undeniably modern.
The star styled her outfit with a pair of sleek dark-wash jeans, a perfectly ironed tee, and a sharp blazer coat that nearly grazed the sidewalk. She kept things pared-down on the accessory front, opting for oversized aviator sunglasses.
The former Marie Claire cover star is no stranger to making laid-back sneakers feel polished. The day after hitting the Met Gala red carpet in an opulent Michael Kors gown, she wore a pair of white kicks with sweeping jeans and a sumptuous rollneck sweater.
However, it was her accessories that really did the heavy lifting. She leveled up her look with tortoise shell shades, skinny gold hoops, and an acorn-brown Birkin bag that practically screamed, “quiet luxury.”
Union’s latest off-duty looks prove that it doesn’t take much to enhance a set of casual sneakers. Simply throw in some tailored separates and luxe accessories for a high-low contrast that’ll do the trick every time.
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Lauren K. Tappan is the Fashion Editor at Marie Claire, where she covers trend forecasting and shopping stories, highlighting runway-inspired styles and a blend of emerging and established brands. Prior to joining Marie Claire, she worked as a freelance editor for Harper’s Bazaar and ELLE, specializing in e-commerce content and curating seasonal trend reports. Earlier in her career, she worked at Town & Country, developing a strong portfolio of fashion roundups and designer profiles.
Lauren holds a bachelor's degree in communications with a minor in journalism from the University of Pennsylvania. While at Penn, she served as editor-in-chief of The Walk, the university's fashion magazine, and completed internships at Philadelphia Style Magazine and EveryStylishGirl.