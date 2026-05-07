These days, stylish celebrities can’t quite seem to get enough of retro sneakers. Rihanna swears by her Puma Speedcats, Jennifer Lawrrence rarely leaves the house without her Adidas Tokyos, and Hailey Bieber has swiftly fallen for Onitsuka Tiger’s Mexico 66s.

Gabrielle Union is the latest A-lister to endorse a vintage-inspired style—spotted in New York City this morning wearing a pair of black patent leather Nike Cortez sneakers.

Defined by high-traction gum soles and a lightweight construction, the iconic Nike Cortez style debuted in the late ‘60s as the label’s first running shoe. But despite its sporty appeal, Union managed to elevate the look in a way that felt undeniably modern.

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On Thursday, May 7, Union stepped out in NYC wearing Nike Cortez sneakers. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

The star styled her outfit with a pair of sleek dark-wash jeans, a perfectly ironed tee, and a sharp blazer coat that nearly grazed the sidewalk. She kept things pared-down on the accessory front, opting for oversized aviator sunglasses.

The former Marie Claire cover star is no stranger to making laid-back sneakers feel polished. The day after hitting the Met Gala red carpet in an opulent Michael Kors gown, she wore a pair of white kicks with sweeping jeans and a sumptuous rollneck sweater.

However, it was her accessories that really did the heavy lifting. She leveled up her look with tortoise shell shades, skinny gold hoops, and an acorn-brown Birkin bag that practically screamed, “quiet luxury.”

Union traded her luxe Met Gala look for a more relaxed outfit. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Union’s latest off-duty looks prove that it doesn’t take much to enhance a set of casual sneakers. Simply throw in some tailored separates and luxe accessories for a high-low contrast that’ll do the trick every time.

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