My mom had a classic sense of style, but she held a strong, often-debated opinion about a specific color combination: black and brown should be worn together in any outfit. She incorporated this combination into her wardrobe throughout my childhood, and now, almost by osmosis, I’ve become equally obsessed with it.

I want to start by saying that my personal style baseline is wearing all black. Over the past year, I've experimented with other neutrals, like navy blue and slate gray, occasionally pairing slate gray with cherry red. So, it wasn't surprising that I would eventually try a black-and-brown combination. You can look to the Spring 2026 runways at Kallmeyer, Coach, and Versace for further proof of the trend.

As spring arrives in New York City, I'm moving away from dull, monochromatic outfits in favor of something a bit lighter. I'm excited to explore Nordstrom's new arrivals, which are filled with transitional pieces ideal for pairing with what you already have—or for creating an entirely new capsule wardrobe with ease.

Ahead, I found every single piece worth investing in. Style them together or with the pieces you already have in your closet for an easy, simple spring outfit formula.

