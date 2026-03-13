With connections to Burberry, Ashi Studios, Thom Browne, Tom Ford, and of course, Schiaparelli, good luck predicting Teyana Taylor's red carpet look at the 2026 Oscars. At first, I assumed she'd go the risqué route, like she did at the 2026 Golden Globes and Grammys. But now, I'm not so sure.

On March 12, the naked dress devotee attended Dior and W Magazine's pre-Oscars party in a completely opaque outfit. She didn't show any skin, unless her fierce face card counts.

Taylor styled herself in Look 2 from Jonathan Anderson's Dior Pre-Fall 2026 look book. (There's even photo evidence of Anderson complimenting her pick last night.) Not a single cut-out or strand of mesh interrupted the full-coverage, white long-sleeve. It began with a standing, pleated collar, tucked into a matching texturized jacket. Tiered layers of floppy bows decorated every square inch of the top. It was more fitted than her gray trousers, but not by much.

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Teyana Taylor attended Dior's pre-Oscars party in a shockingly non-sheer set. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Taylor and Dior creative director Jonathan Anderson. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Oscar nominee's pants match the volume of some of her boldest One Battle After Another press tour selects. (See her Burberry coat dress on The TODAY Show last January for proof.) Each shoe-hiding leg was oversize to the max. How? Anderson added three times the fabric of traditional pants to each high-rise hip. When Taylor posed with her legs together, the silhouette read more like a utilitarian ballgown. To finish, she followed the look book's lead in the accessory department. Itty-bitty diamond stud earrings were Taylor's only visible sparkler. Perhaps she tucked a few statement rings into her pockets, though.

A model wore Taylor's full-coverage outfit in the Dior Pre-Fall 2026 look book. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Believe it or not, the pre-Academy Awards party doubled as Taylor's Dior-clad debut. She's never publicly worn a Dior by Jonathan Anderson design. (Her closet only holds the rare Dior accessory, like vintage sunglasses or a $1,100 beret.)

Why change that now? I can't help but think Taylor teased Dior as the maison behind her 2026 Oscars look. Where else but the Oscars red carpet would be worthy of her first proper Dior dress? Of course, she could be just throwing fans off her sartorial scent. Maybe Taylor commissioned her friends at Schiaparelli, instead. Either way, stay tuned for what could be the biggest surprise of Oscars night.

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