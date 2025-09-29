Selena Gomez Swaps Her Custom Ralph Lauren Wedding Gown for a Spicy See-Through Reception Dress

I'm sure Vogue Weddings would've gladly splashed Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's wedding photos all over the internet. Instead, the happy couple went the low-key route, posting their reception looks on Instagram by way of post-ceremony iPhone pics.

Dressed in her second look of the day, Gomez and her newly-minted husband took in the moment alone. Gomez looked every bit the blushing bride in all-white attire. Some newlyweds loosen up for their reception, trading floor-length gowns and sky-high heels for flirty mini dresses and sneakers. Gomez, however, kept to the same elegant themes.

The pop star swapped her first Ralph Lauren look—in all its delicately draped glory—for a sultrier version, which mirrored many of her ceremony gown's attributes. (I suspect it's another Ralph Lauren creation.) Like her wedding dress, Gomez's reception look also featured high, halter-style neckline, except the fabric was eyelash lace, not satin. Floral embroidery embellished the corseted waist, which led into a long, see-through skirt and train. T-strap stiletto sandals—also in stark white—peeked through the skirt's delicate fabric.

Selena Gomez's lacy reception dress upped the bridal energy tenfold. (Image credit: @itsbennyblanco)

Gomez went veil-less for the wedding proper, letting her old Hollywood waves flow in the California wind. Her reception look, on the other hand, brought an elongated, cathedral-length veil to the mix. It was pinned to the crown of her chin-length bob, cascading over her dress's plunging open back. The princess-y headpiece (Blanco's words, not mine) was quite voluminous, similar to her gown's marquisette train.

Blanco also revealed the couple's wedding jewelry in his nuptial dump. His diamond-encrusted watch rivaled Gomez's $225,000 engagement ring in terms of sparkle. Square-shaped stones made up the entire timepiece, including the face, bezel, and band (as well as an extra band, for good measure). A blink-and-you'll-miss-it dial acted as his "something blue."

Gomez also showcased a new sparkler: her wedding band. Two oval stones—both turned on their sides—cradled the bottom of her Abril Barret marquise diamond engagement ring, circa Dec. 2024.

Selena and Benny were iced out for their nuptials. (Image credit: @itsbennyblanco)

Gomez and Blanco's millions of Instagram followers received front-row seats to the proposal, their bachelor and bachelorette bashes, and now, the wedding. Fingers crossed they bring their film camera along for the honeymoon.

