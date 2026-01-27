'Heated Rivalry' Stars Connor Storrie, François Arnaud, and Robbie GK Skate Into Saint Laurent's Front Row

Marie Claire editors are Heated Rivalry's target audience: hockey romance readers, avid HBO bingers, and always on the lookout for fashion guys. So, when Connor Storrie, François Arnaud, and Robbie Graham-Kuntz all attended Saint Laurent's Fall 2026 Menswear show, it became our Super Bowl.

After covering Haute Couture Week's buzziest front rows, we shifted our focus to another part of Paris, where Saint Laurent hosted our favorite (fictional) hockey players. Connor Storrie picked up where Hudson Williams left off at last week's Armani show, wearing an oversize, '70s-inspired suit set with Saint Laurent Spring 2026 tags.

Stylist James Yardley stacked a mustard yellow button-down beneath a shoulder-padded khaki blazer, which complemented his high-rise trousers. (It's giving Patrick Swayze-level suave, right?) To match the effortless, cool-guy charm of his rolled-up sleeves, Storrie accessorized with aviator sunglasses and a metallic bronze tie. Half of it remained inside the button-down; a signature motif in creative director's Anthony Vaccarello's Spring 2026 show. (Tucked-in ties returned this time around, too.)

Connor Storrie channeled another heartthrob, Patrick Swayze, at the Saint Laurent Fall 2026 Men's show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

See his mustard suit set on the Spring 2026 runway, here. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

François Arnaud traded Scott Hunter's New York Admirals jersey for head-to-toe Saint Laurent Fall 2025 selects, beginning with a pinstripe button-down. Then, stylist Luca Kingston followed the model's lead by stacking a striped black-and-gray tie on top.

His black trousers took a trendy turn alongside a leather trench coat. Arnaud is the latest male celebrity to channel Rihanna's affinity for straight-out-of-the-Matrix outerwear, behind Bad Bunny and A$AP Rocky. However, the Heated Rivalry effect proves he won't be the last.

François Arnaud looked every bit a French cool-guy at his first (of many) Saint Laurent shows. (Image credit: Getty Images)

No, this isn't Arnaud walking the Saint Laurent Fall 2025 runway. Though the resemblance is uncanny. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Hudson Williams was noticeably absent from Saint Laurent's guest list, but Robbie Graham-Kuntz, a.k.a. Kip, held down the hunky, fashion guy fort. GK's Fall 2025 look debuted steps after Arnaud's on the catwalk, though he took creative liberties with his menswear.

Instead of over-the-knee boots—the collection's divisive hero piece—he paired his leather pants, white button-down, and black suit tie with loafers. Perhaps he's saving the $4,500 boots worn by Jonathan Bailey, Pedro Pascal, and Alexander Skarsgård for the after party. (They'd sure mark quite the shift from hockey skates.)

Robbie GK went full Saint Laurent mode in full Fall 2025 gear. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The only thing missing? Over-the-knee leather boots. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Heated Rivalry Season 1 didn't just gift audiences a whole hockey team of celebrity crushes. The fashion industry has an entirely new class of muses to dress, invite to shows, and cast in campaigns. So far, Giorgio Armani, Dsquared2, Donatella Versace, and Saint Laurent have boarded the Heated Rivalry bandwagon. But with Fashion Month on the horizon, the front-row invitations will just keep coming.