Hello! I’m Lauren, Marie Claire’s fashion editor, self-proclaimed minimalist, and shopping enthusiast with a penchant for spotting trends before they go viral. Today, I’m reporting to duty as this week’s A-List Edit guest writer and I couldn’t be more excited. So, let’s dive right in, shall we?



As someone who owns over a dozen pairs of jeans, I can proudly say that I’m a denim devotee. Some might call it obsessive, but I prefer to use the term practical. Either way, much of my denim trend knowledge comes from celebrity circles, as chic stars always seem to be ahead of the fashion curve. According to the glitterati, skinny jeans are officially out, and cigarette jeans are their 2026 replacement. Also to note, wide-leg bottoms have earned a prime spot in every It girl’s wardrobe and deep shades of indigo have become the denim wash of choice.



Ahead, I’ve analyzed how celebs are embracing these coveted denim styles. I’ve shared my own take on each look and shopped out my outfits for your convenience. Feel free to thank me later.

Cigarette Jeans

In late 2025, Jennifer Lawrence officially traded baggy jeans for the cigarette silhouette trend. (Image credit: Getty Images)

No, we’re not back in the ‘90s, but it sure feels like it. A-listers like Jennifer Lawrence, Kendall Jenner, and Rihanna are bringing back retro cigarette jeans—and vintage enthusiasts everywhere are rejoicing. Defined by a cylindrical silhouette, this style offers a streamlined fit that’s polished and uncomplicated.



Here, Lawrence puts a contemporary twist on the nostalgic look with a calf-hair coat, a floral embroidered cardigan, and a pair of sculptural black heels.

How I Style It

(Image credit: Lauren Tappan)

I must admit, initially I was hesitant to try out these slender pants (I’m more of a baggy jeans gal). However, I was pleasantly surprised by how much I enjoyed wearing them, as they’re not constricting at all. I balanced out the look with an oversized button-down top, a roomy sweater, and a billowing leather bomber jacket.

Wide-Leg Jeans

Jennifer Lopez and these four-figure Dior jeans are quite literally attached at the hip. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Wide-leg jeans have been a closet staple among the celebrity set for the past few years, and fashionable icons like Jennifer Lopez, Zoë Kravitz, and Hailey Bieber have demonstrated that the spacious style isn’t going anywhere. Lopez recently teamed a pair of voluminous Dior jeans with a sharp blazer and a sweater vest for a preppy feel. In true J.Lo fashion, the performer finished off her look with dramatic sky-high platforms and loud-luxury accessories.

How I Style It

(Image credit: Lauren Tappan)

Like Lopez, there’s nothing I love more than denim palazzos. I own several pairs—including Madewell’s Curvy Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Jeans (which I shamelessly wear on repeat). For this ensemble, I kept things simple with a cream sweater vest, a white T-shirt, and a black wool coat. I added a pop of color with a delectable cherry red bag, and grounded the outfit in kitten heels.

Dark-Wash Denim

Bella Hadid's favorite jeans are so dark, they border on black. (Image credit: Backgrid)

While light-wash jeans are still à la mode, celebs are heavily co-signing the dark-wash denim trend, spotted on the Spring 2026 runways of Celine, Coach, and Givenchy. Bella Hadid recently opted for the moody shade, channeling her inner horse girl with a pair of black bootcut jeans. Adhering to the Western-inspired theme, the model coordinated her pants with a rodeo-ready leather blazer and cowboy boots.

How I Style It

(Image credit: Lauren Tappan)

For this outfit, I opted for a double-trend moment, styling my dark-wash jeans with a collarless coat (a ‘60s-centric outerwear trend that’s taking the fashion set by storm). A skin-tight turtleneck and a sumptuous suede tote helped to elevate the look to prim-and-proper heights.