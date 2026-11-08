Zoë Kravitz's Rare Vintage Fendi Baguette Brings a Dash of Carrie Bradshaw Back to New York City

While filming in Manhattan alongside actress Riley Keough, Kravitz was photographed carrying what appears to be a Fendi Baguette circa the year 2000. Constructed from black leather and featuring silver hardware adorned with a purple logo clasp, the rare vintage purse can be found on resale sites for approximately $1,550.
Last month, Kravitz was seen with a Fendi Baguette made from black suede and embroidered with pink and green flowers. It seems as though the actress's Die Alive character is a big fan of the iconic Fendi bag—much like Carrie Bradshaw once was.
Kravitz and Keough was captured filming a pretty lively scene, which involved the pair dancing and singing on a New York City street. The High Fidelity star added a pop of color to her outfit with a bright yellow scarf, which stood out against her black coat, black pants, and black heeled boots.
Judging by the set photos and wardrobe choices, Kravitz is about to become everyone's new favorite rom-com lead.
Shop Outfits Inspired by Zoë Kravitz
Longchamp
Le Roseau Bag
Tory Burch
Fleming Bag
BÉIS Travel
The Crescent Catchall
Longchamp
Le Pliage Bag
Toteme
T Lock Bag
Free People
Suzie Suede Bag
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