Zoë Kravitz's Rare Vintage Fendi Baguette Brings a Dash of Carrie Bradshaw Back to New York City

The actress threw it all the way back to 2000.

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Zoe Kravitz carrying a rare vintage Fendi Baguette in New York City
(Image credit: T.JACKSON / BACKGRID)
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Zoë Kravitz is currently filming her new movie, Die Alive, in New York City, and her character seemingly has the most enviable wardrobe in quite some time. From high-vamp heels to vintage leopard print shoes and Prada bags, Kravitz's outfits have been providing some serious inspiration. Now, the actress has been spotted carrying a rare Fendi Baguette, which would make Carrie Bradshaw proud.

While filming in Manhattan alongside actress Riley Keough, Kravitz was photographed carrying what appears to be a Fendi Baguette circa the year 2000. Constructed from black leather and featuring silver hardware adorned with a purple logo clasp, the rare vintage purse can be found on resale sites for approximately $1,550.

Last month, Kravitz was seen with a Fendi Baguette made from black suede and embroidered with pink and green flowers. It seems as though the actress's Die Alive character is a big fan of the iconic Fendi bag—much like Carrie Bradshaw once was.

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Zoe Kravitz carrying a rare vintage Fendi Baguette in New York City

Zoë Kravitz carrying a rare vintage Fendi Baguette in New York City.

(Image credit: T.JACKSON / BACKGRID)

Kravitz and Keough was captured filming a pretty lively scene, which involved the pair dancing and singing on a New York City street. The High Fidelity star added a pop of color to her outfit with a bright yellow scarf, which stood out against her black coat, black pants, and black heeled boots.

Zoe Kravitz carrying a rare vintage Fendi Baguette in New York City

Kravitz and Keough filming Die Alive in New York City.

(Image credit: T.JACKSON / BACKGRID)

Judging by the set photos and wardrobe choices, Kravitz is about to become everyone's new favorite rom-com lead.

Shop Outfits Inspired by Zoë Kravitz

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Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.