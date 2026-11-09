Coco Gauff's WTA Finals New Balance Track Jacket Is Under $100—and Comes in a Trending Color

Now, New Balance's sporty outerwear options aren't custom-made for Gauff, but her brand ambassador status does score her an all-access pass to the cool-girl catalog. (It also means that fans get access to her actual picks.) This time, she arrived at California's Indian Wells Tennis Garden in the high-collar, zip-up Trackside Woven Jacket. The "dark smoked violet" color combination blended a darker shade of lilac with soft lavender sleeves—and matched the rest of her purple picks.
New Balance
Trackside Woven Jacket
Once it came time to challenge Jessica Pegula of the United States, Gauff gave her New Balance tennis dress the grandest reveal. It shared the same scooped neck, back cut-out, and ruffled skirt as her custom New Balance looks at the 2026 US Open, except it swapped navy blue and butter yellow for purple to complement the court. Even her tennis racket and Coco CG2 sneakers—a circa-2024, high-top silhouette covered in hexagonal treads for traction—got the muted lavender memo.
Purple is having a moment right now, earning endorsements from It girls in London, Paris, and New York (peep Zoë Kravitz's statement scarf). Gauff, however, has been pro-purple for years. In fact, the last time she styled the shade at the WTA Finals, she took home the Billie Jean King Trophy, making her the youngest American champion since Serena Williams.
Two years ago in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Gauff won the season-ending championship in a more vibrant, violet-tinted dress from New Balance. To accept the award, the tennis legend wore a matching track jacket on top.
If the 2026 WTA Finals are anything like her first triumph, Gauff will remain loyal to purple looks all week long. In 2024, for a photo shoot with the finalists, the soon-to-be winner wore a "beautiful" single-sleeve lavender gown from the Saudi Arabian designer Yousef Akbar.
Which designer will Gauff go with this time around when she is not in New Balance? While you keep tabs on her Instagram, test the track jacket trend the Coco Gauff Way this winter—and shop similar styles from Puma, Nike, The North Face, and more below.
Marie Claire Newsletter
The ultimate daily digest for women of power, purpose, and style.
Shop Lavender Track Jackets Inspired by Coco Gauff
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.