Coco Gauff's WTA Finals New Balance Track Jacket Is Under $100—and Comes in a Trending Color

A total ace of an outfit.

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Coco Gauff won the 2026 WTA Finals in a lavender look from New Balance and a wintery take on the track jacket trend
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Not only does Coco Gauff source New Balance for her signature tennis shoes (the Coco CG1, the Coco CG2, and the Coco Delray), but also for the best track jackets. Before the 2026 US Open in August, the star athlete was spotted in the Boston brand's mustard yellow Sport Legacy Jacket. Fast forward to Day 1 of the 2026 WTA Finals on November 8, and Gauff's under-$100 purple New Balance jacket served a warm-up style win.

Now, New Balance's sporty outerwear options aren't custom-made for Gauff, but her brand ambassador status does score her an all-access pass to the cool-girl catalog. (It also means that fans get access to her actual picks.) This time, she arrived at California's Indian Wells Tennis Garden in the high-collar, zip-up Trackside Woven Jacket. The "dark smoked violet" color combination blended a darker shade of lilac with soft lavender sleeves—and matched the rest of her purple picks.

Coco Gauff won the 2026 WTA Finals in a lavender look from New Balance and a wintery take on the track jacket trend

Coco Gauff arrived at her first 2026 WTA Finals match in a purple take on the track jacket trend.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Once it came time to challenge Jessica Pegula of the United States, Gauff gave her New Balance tennis dress the grandest reveal. It shared the same scooped neck, back cut-out, and ruffled skirt as her custom New Balance looks at the 2026 US Open, except it swapped navy blue and butter yellow for purple to complement the court. Even her tennis racket and Coco CG2 sneakers—a circa-2024, high-top silhouette covered in hexagonal treads for traction—got the muted lavender memo.

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Coco Gauff won the 2026 WTA Finals in a lavender look from New Balance and a wintery take on the track jacket trend

Once Gauff graced the WTA Finals court, she ditched her track jacket for a matching tennis dress.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Purple is having a moment right now, earning endorsements from It girls in London, Paris, and New York (peep Zoë Kravitz's statement scarf). Gauff, however, has been pro-purple for years. In fact, the last time she styled the shade at the WTA Finals, she took home the Billie Jean King Trophy, making her the youngest American champion since Serena Williams.

Two years ago in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Gauff won the season-ending championship in a more vibrant, violet-tinted dress from New Balance. To accept the award, the tennis legend wore a matching track jacket on top.

Coco Gauff won the 2024 WTA Finals in a violet purple track jacket

Back in 2024, Gauff posed with the WTA Finals trophy in a similar purple New Balance pick.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If the 2026 WTA Finals are anything like her first triumph, Gauff will remain loyal to purple looks all week long. In 2024, for a photo shoot with the finalists, the soon-to-be winner wore a "beautiful" single-sleeve lavender gown from the Saudi Arabian designer Yousef Akbar.

Which designer will Gauff go with this time around when she is not in New Balance? While you keep tabs on her Instagram, test the track jacket trend the Coco Gauff Way this winter—and shop similar styles from Puma, Nike, The North Face, and more below.

Shop Lavender Track Jackets Inspired by Coco Gauff

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Meguire Hennes
Meguire Hennes
Staff Writer, Fashion

Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.

Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.