Jennifer Lawrence Picks Her Accessory Trend Lane With a $3,400 Dior Bowling Bag
She styled her entire outfit around the accessory.
Every celebrity prefers a specific purse shape. Hailey Bieber remains loyal to a top-handle tote. Kendall Jenner requires a bottomless carry-all with The Row tags. Then there's Jennifer Lawrence and her purse du jour: the bowling bag trend—minus the 10-pound ball, of course.
On August 19, Lawrence debuted Dior's new Medium D-Vibe Bag, covered in the atelier's signature oblique jacquard. It can be carried as a crossbody or top-handle; J.Law chose the latter built-in straps atop the curved, structured silhouette.
The star clearly styled her look around the Dior D-Vibe, matching its exterior to black-and-white picks. On top, she layered a white T-shirt underneath a black buttoned jacket. She paired them with a lightweight linen skirt, also in black.
Fans know Lawrence's exact accessories are tricky to track down, usually because they're vintage or sold out. This time, however, Lawrence's D-Vibe is still available to shop. She likely flashed her brand ambassador badge, which gives her access to any Dior design on (or off) the market.
From her ankles down, Lawrence looked straight out of the early aughts. She wore black ballet flats with gold anklets, an of-the-moment combo both today and twenty years ago. To finish, the Hunger Games alum tapped Copenhagen Fashion Week's oversize scrunchie trend, which brightened up her neutral look.
Though its shape has been around since the '50s, the bowling bag trend resurfaced last winter on runways belonging to Khaite, Burberry, Miu Miu, and Givenchy. Once Fashion Week gave her the go-ahead, Lawrence secured two similar styles, including a tomato red Hermès Victoria. She's worn the vintage find on various strolls through Manhattan—most recently, with of-the-moment toe-ring sandals.
Lawrence's most beloved bowling bag is The Row's Lady Bag, no doubt. Ringing in at $33,000, the burgundy top-handle tote is also one of her most expensive purses. In just six months, she's proven the croc-embossed bag can elevate anything, even all-black attire.
Unlike her Hermès and The Row pieces, Lawrence's Dior D-Vibe is sitting right there on the atelier's website. Getting in her style lane doesn't require designer tags: See more bowling bags that are a perfect strike, ahead.
Shop Bowling Bags Inspired by Jennifer Lawrence
