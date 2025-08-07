Copenhagen Fashion Week Is Doubling Down on Dramatic Hair Trends

One quick peek on TikTok and you’ll find “Scandi style” inspiration videos left and right. Minimal and elegant, it’s a form of fashion that’s taken pop culture by storm, elevating influencers like Matilda Djerf to stratospheric levels of popularity. Still, every year when Copenhagen Fashion Week rolls around, I am fascinated by one thing: the use of hair accessories in the Scandinavian beauty scene.

“The outfit-watching at Copenhagen Fashion Week is always a treat, but I'm most obsessed with dialing in on fellow attendees' hair accessories,” says Marie Claire’s senior fashion news editor, Hailey LeSavage, who is currently on the ground at Copenhagen Fashion Week. “This season felt delightfully practical, as only the Danes can be.” LeSavage reports seeing everything from functional ponytail cuffs (sat atop sleek, low buns), silk hair scarves and bandanas keeping flyaways out of guests' faces, and even crocheted swim caps and netted hairpieces over elegant, boho waves.

In addition to accessories du jour, there has been a bevy of eye-catching haircuts and colors. Think: floor-length pink braids, Jellyfish cuts, curled pixies, and more. We’ve also been seeing the classics with a twist. Bob haircuts with an added flair, sleek ponytails with unexpected details, and even the resurgence of the bow trend, updated to 2025’s standards, of course.

Copenhagen’s festivities act as a kick-off to Fashion Month internationally, so if you want to be ahead of the curve when New York, London, Milan, and Paris Fashion Week all roll around, keep reading for the hairstyles and accessories that all the it-girls will be wearing. Plus, shop a few of my favorite brands to get similar looks.

Unexpected Hidden Details

A Copenhagen Fashion Week attendee styles an updo with bow clips. (Image credit: Heidi Jones)

One of my favorite hair trends to come out of Copenhagen Fashion Week is the unexpected hair detail. From a certain angle, you may think you’re looking at a regular half-up, half-down hairstyle or a traditional ponytail braids. Have your subject turn around, however, and you’ll be greeted by giant flower clips, oversized scrunchies, and tiny bows positioned just so around a gorgeous updo.

Bob-o-Mania

An Copenhagen Fashion Week attendee with a crimped bob. (Image credit: Getty Images)

If you thought the bob haircut trend was going anywhere, think again. Everything from tucked bobs to curled styles has been making the rounds during Copenhagen Fashion Week. What differentiates these versions from their predecessors is that people are no longer depending on the cut itself to make the statement, but they are styling their new shorter haircuts to fit their personal styles, a key element to consider when thinking about a hair makeover. Think interesting curl positions, tons of volume, or again, a good accessory to elevate the look.

Cool-Girl Braids

A Copenhagen Fashion Week attendee with floor-length pink braids (Image credit: Getty Images)

Yes, braids have long been touted as one of the best protective styles that offer low hair manipulation and easy styling options for daily wear. However, the braids at Copenhagen Fashion Week aren’t just functional; they’re pieces of art in and of themselves. From bold hues and dramatic lengths to intricate, almost royal-looking styles, the braids of 2025 deserve a mood board all of their own.

Pixie Princesses

A Copenhagen Fashion Week attendee with a pixie cut. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bobs aren’t the only short hairstyle reigning at Copenhagen Fashion Week. Pixies are also having a moment, with street-style aficionados adding texture and color to the popular haircuts. Some are even combining the two styles for a bixie moment, a nod to the trend from 2023 that’s slowly making its return to the zeitgeist.

Jellyfishing, Anyone?

A Copenhagen Fashion Week attendee with a jellyfish cut. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Jellyfish cuts have returned with a vengeance, and Fashion Week attendees are enthusiastic supporters of the trend’s resurgence. Across hair types, colors, and lengths, people are embracing the animal-inspired cut, adding unique elements like rhinestone accessories or a fun color to the style to give it a healthy dose of individuality.

The Fisherman Aesthetic

A Copenhagen Fashion Week attendee wearing a netted head band. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Netted hairpieces have been all the rage this week, with people using strips of crocheted fabric as headbands, clips, scarves, and more. My favorite iterations of the trend have all provided a pop of color to an outfit, for an accessory that is as fashionable as it is functional.

