Sister brands Prada and Miu Miu couldn't be more different. But their designer DNA proves VIP-beloved It bags run in the family. Following in the Prada Bonnie's footsteps, Miu Miu's Vivant Bag became the (not so secret) favorite child in celebrities' summer closets.

To know the Miu Miu Vivant is to know the origins of the bowling bag: a structured top-handle tote with a rounded zip closure and flat purse feet. The silhouette (which rivals the east-west trend in terms of length) got its start in bowling alleys in the 1950s, before Prada's Spring 2000 fashion show rolled a fashion-forward strike of an iteration down the runway.

Almost 30 years later, the Italian label passed the baton to Miu Miu's Olivia Rodrigo-led Spring 2026 campaign, giving the bowling bag trend the spotlight. To honor the trend's nostalgic roots, Miu Miu sculpted the borderline trapezoidal bag from vintage-looking leather.

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The largest Vivant size is the most popular among the celebrity style set: Days after it dropped in March, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Nina Dobrev, and Barbara Palvin brought the super-sized "cognac" color to the front row of the Miu Miu Fall 2026 show.

Barbara Palvin coordinated her track jacket to the Miu Miu Vivant Bag, which proved it can elevate anything. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Daisy Edgar-Jones styled the same Miu Miu Vivant at the Fall 2026 fashion show, except with an apron-like skirt set. (Image credit: Getty Images)

By the following May, Miu Miu introduced an entire bowling team's worth of new Vivant colors, including lemon yellow, cool blue, burgundy, and lime green. For her Miu Miu Select Collection (a limited-edition assortment of summer styles), Joey King made the bubblegum pink bag the star of the show. Her Miu Miu look didn't just debut a new shade, but an underrated size, too: 6.7 inches tall and 11 inches wide.

Later that week, King's off-duty outfit confirmed she also owns the same size and shade as Edgar-Jones and Palvin. (Fun fact: Bella Hadid couldn't limit herself to one Prada Bonnie, either.)

Joey King brought the bubblegum pink Miu Miu Vivant to a brand event in NYC. (Image credit: Backgrid)

In late June, the big Vivant bag—which is twice the size of King's—won over one of fashion's most frequent flyers. Gigi Hadid traveled to Paris Couture Week with Palvin's chestnut color as her carry-on. It appeared to be overflowing with supermodel essentials, so within days of landing in France, she added a suede beige style to her Miu Miu Vivant collection. Between those two, Hadid has already curated quite an impressive fall bag lineup.

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Gigi Hadid's Miu Miu Vivant became her carry-on. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Once Hadid demonstrated the large Vivant's everyday bag potential, Iris Law styled the brown leather tote with a hoodie, gingham pajama pants, and the mesh ballet flats trend. With this casual pairing, Law made the Vivant look even more like a well-loved bowling bag she scored at a local vintage store.

Iris Law dressed down the Miu Miu Vivant, just like Hadid. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Fast forward to the 2026 World Cup Final, and the Miu Miu Vivant got in on the Summer of Sports action. While it's unclear whether Tate McRae's medium-size bag passed MetLife Stadium's bag policy, it certainly served a look before Team Spain bested Team Argentina. Rather than root for a country, McRae stayed neutral in a summer white polo shirt and low-rise jeans. The singer could've chosen the chocolate brown Vivant to match her Miu Miu sandals, but the light gray variation kept the look warm weather-appropriate.

Tate McRae showcased her new Miu Miu Vivant at the 2026 World Cup. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

At just five months old, the Miu Miu Vivant is already making her older sister, the Prada Bonnie, proud. Earlier this year, the bowling bag made its runway debut in the Fall 2026 fashion show, premiering in rich burgundy, black, and brown variations.

With the Vivant's total takeover of the spring and summer circuits, Miu Miu reminded fashion people that the brand isn't new to the business of making It bags. To put it in bowling terms: The Vivant may be a rookie, but thanks to It girls like Hadid and McRae, it's well on its way to being a ten-pin titleholder.