Jennifer Lawrence Trades Dior for Her Most Naked Dress Ever at the 2026 Golden Globes

The 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards, the 2025 Governors Awards, and the 2025 Gotham Awards all teased Jennifer Lawrence’s first full-fledged award season in years: 2026. At the 2026 Golden Globes, her red carpet look got the ball rolling in her most naked dress yet.

The January 11 ceremony marked Lawrence's debut Golden Globes with stylist Ryan Hastings. Even so, the pair's illusion slip proved they're a perfect match with Givenchy by Sarah Burton. J.Law sent jaws dropping in an entirely see-through dress, embroidered with flowers in pink, ivory, and green. Waist cut-outs paused the carefully-placed botanicals, before resuming atop the skirt's nude tulle. Even her pillow-like shawl boasted similar floral motifs, except its satin pink base appeared completely opaque.

Jennifer Lawrence stole the show in her most naked dress ever. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A moment for the matching shawl. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lawrence hasn't gone this risqué since 2017 at the London premiere of Mother. Back then, fans were equally shocked to see her skin peek through a distressed Atelier Versace Fall 2017 Couture dress. Still, her Golden Globes gown took home the trophy for most naked moment of Lawrence's career.

Remember J.Law's naked dress at the 2017 Mother premiere? It, too, was a moment. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the 2010s, Lawrence was every bit a Globes regular, RSVP’ing “yes” to the 2011, 2013, 2014, and 2016 ceremonies. She scored her first nomination in 2011 for Winter's Bone, plus fresh-off-the-runway Louis Vuitton for the red carpet. Ombré black and gray ruffles decorated the entire Fall 2010 gown, beginning with the belted sweetheart bodice, beyond the asymmetrical train.

A Judith Leiber clutch co-starred in Lawrence's step-and-repeat—a celebrity status symbol at the time. That year, she carried similar styles to the BAFTA Film Awards and Screen Actor Guild (now Actor) Awards.

Lawrence was all smiles at her first (of many) Golden Globe ceremonies. (Image credit: Getty Images)

And just like that, the 2011 ceremony became Lawrence's first and last non-Dior Golden Globes dress, until 2026, of course. Her 2012 appointment to brand ambassador secured her Dior designs at the 2013, 2014, 2016, and 2024 fêtes. First up? A strapless, Fall 2012 Couture bustier gown, featuring a drop-waist bodice and an elongated train. It's not the only reason Lawrence won her first Golden Globe for Silver Linings Playbook, but it certainly helped.

Lawrence's red-orange Dior dress was fit for a winner. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Her affinity for statement belts stretched into 2014, when J.Law arrived in a cinched white tulle gown, courtesy of the Fall 2013 Couture collection. Its fit-and-flare silhouette was almost identical to its predecessor, except with a second black strap around her thighs. What's more, it was the dress she took home her second Golden Globes trophy in. To finish, Roger Vivier's clutch picked up where Judith Leiber left off.

Meet the dress Lawrence wore to win her second Golden Globe. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Since then, Lawrence has only attended three Golden Globes, including in 2016 on behalf of Joy. She returned to the post-win trophy room wearing custom Dior, crafted just for her by then-creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri.

The crimson-colored column dress broke up her ballgown streak with blink-and-you'll-miss-them side cutouts. A 157-carat diamond Chopard necklace looked perfectly tailored to the sleeveless style's U-shaped décolletage.

A moment for Lawrence's Chopard selects. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It would be eight years before the three-time winner ended her Golden Globes hiatus, dressed in (you guessed it) custom Dior. The 2024 ceremony hosted her most minimalist Globes gown yet: a black slip with a V-neck, ruched shoulders, and a simple column skirt. The plunge neckline allowed her five-figure, Tiffany & Co. diamond pendant to shine uninterrupted. Sapphire earrings—also from Tiffany & Co.'s catalog—cascaded up each ear in the shape of bird wings.

Her latest Golden Globes look hailed from Dior, too. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Of course, fashion girls were shocked to see Lawrence's Dior dress series end at the 2026 Golden Globes. But her Givenchy by Sarah Burton design proved she's still evolving as a style muse, so it's best to buckle up and enjoy the ride.