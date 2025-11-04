Jennifer Lawrence Makes a Surprise Appearance at the 2025 CFDAs Wearing a Five-Figure Brooch Trend

Monday's 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards were a night to remember. Mary-Kate Olsen, co-creative director of The Row, received her well-earned flowers, taking home the trophy for American Accessory Designer of the Year. Rihanna walked the red carpet with her partner A$AP Rocky and later on, Jennifer Lawrence made a surprise appearance.

Before the curtain closed inside the American Museum of Natural History, Lawrence arrived fashionably late. She honored Sara Moonves, the editor-in-chief of W Magazine, with the Media Award. "[She] dresses like Coco Chanel, but she has the work ethic of Genghis Khan," Lawrence joked on stage, before posing with Moonves on the red carpet. Both A-listers styled black sets from The Row's Spring 2026 collection, which debuted (albeit privately) during Paris Fashion Week last month.

Lawrence and her stylist, Jamie Mizrahi, selected Look 18 from the Olsen twins' latest drop. She wore a classic T-shirt layered beneath an ankle-grazing maxi skirt. Its low-rise waistline featured stiff pleating, folded inward to create accordion-style ruffles. Matching pointy pumps continued the actor's monochrome motif.

Jennifer Lawrence and Sara Moonves matched each other's energy at the 2025 CFDA Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Statement necklaces have been one of Lawrence's calling cards on her nonstop press tour. She hit pause, however, to test drive a rising accessory trend—if there's any time to do so, it's during the CFDAs. The Die, My Love star endorsed the brooch renaissance with a rare Suzanne Belperron for René Boivin design. The cylindrical pin—specifically its strands of rock crystal, pearls and diamonds—stood out against the noir canvas that was her shirt.

Sotheby's loaned her the sparkler to give it one final wear before it goes up for auction on Dec. 8. Rumor has it, the bidding will begin at $20,000 for the collector's item.

Zoom in on her T-shirt-turned-dress to appreciate Lawrence's one-of-a-kind brooch. (Image credit: Getty Images)

J.Law may be new to the brooch movement, but Sotheby's considers her a valued collaborator. Last weekend, she attended Die, My Love's NYC premiere wearing custom Dior by Jonathan Anderson. Sotheby's frosted the actor in enamel and diamonds, via the "Hot Dog" necklace created by David Webb. Similar to the brooch, it will hit the market on Dec. 11 for (presumably) upwards of five figures.

Last weekend, J.Law tapped Sotheby's again, this time for the famed "Hot Dog" necklace. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Vintage pins had a moment at the 2025 Met Gala, thanks to Zendaya, Doechii, Ayo Edebiri, Teyana Taylor, and even Anna Wintour herself. Since then, everyone from Rihanna and Dakota Johnson to Princess Kate have followed suit. At this rate, brooches will reappear in spades next award season.

