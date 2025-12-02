Hollywood was a ghost town on December 1. The city's elite celebrities either RSVP'd "yes" to the 2025 Fashion Awards in London or the 2025 Gotham Awards in New York City. The latter ceremony was a who's who of movie stars, most of whom earned spots on Marie Claire's best-dressed list.

For one night only, Manhattan's Cipriani Wall Street belonged to the 35th annual Gotham Awards—another unofficial precursor to major award season events. 10 film awards were divvied up between projects both buzzy and niche, ranging from Sinners to After the Hunt. It acted as a trial run for fashion muses before more paramount ceremonies like the Actor Awards (formerly known as the SAG Awards), the Golden Globes, and eventually, the Oscars.

Films like Highest 2 Lowest, Die, My Love, and One Battle After Another up for trophies automatically confirmed A$AP Rocky, Jennifer Lawrence, and Teyana Taylor's red carpet looks. Fresh off his brand ambassador appointment, A$AP Rocky secured custom Chanel, but Rihanna's Balenciaga-clad surprise ultimately stole the show. Creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli crafted a lavender gown from scratch for Rihanna (plus, a matching baseball cap), inspired by his Spring 2026 collection.

The ambassador style streak continued with Lawrence, a.k.a. Dior's forever muse. She was the picture of effortless elegance in a black skirt set. Taylor, on the other hand, isn't loyal to a sole atelier. So, she elevated a T-shirt and skirt, courtesy of Chanel Spring 2026.

The first Monday in December set the stage for an opulent awards season ahead. It’s too early to tell who are the trophy front runners—but we know who will reappear on the best-dressed lists from now until March.



Catch up on the best-dressed celebrities at the 2025 Gotham Awards ahead.

Rihanna wearing Balenciaga

Rihanna matched her partner's energy at the Gotham Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fashion's favorite couple kept up appearances at the 2025 Gotham Awards. A$AP Rocky's neutral Chanel suit—though lavish in its own right—acted as a canvas to spotlight Rihanna's custom Balenciaga, curated by stylist Jahleel Weaver. The Grammy winner pulled off lavender picks with ease, beginning with a drop-waist taffeta gown. Her shearling-embellished cap matched the Spring 2026-inspired maxi, while leather opera gloves added welcome dimension.

Jennifer Lawrence wearing Dior

J.Law's Dior run is still one for the look books. (Image credit: Getty Images)

On paper, Lawrence's single-breasted blazer and matching midi skirt might seem simple. However, its Dior tags ensured the two-piece was anything but. Underrated elements—including sleek shoulder pads and a hip-high slit—transformed the all-black into an Old Hollywood homage. Her $13,600 drop earrings from Vram, also chosen by stylist Ryan Hastings, added a dash of drama.

Teyana Taylor wearing Chanel

Marie Claire's former cover star made us proud in fresh-off-the-runway Chanel. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Marking her first plunge into Mathieu Blazy's Chanel, Taylor styled herself in an ivory T-shirt and a feather-trimmed crimson skirt, which debuted during different Spring 2026 looks. Taylor meshed the contrasting selects by tucking the tee into the high-low maxi's waistband. Blazy's reimagined cap-toe heels peeked out from beneath the actor's hem.

Havana Rose Liu wearing Schiaparelli

Havana Rose Liu was a mixed-metal dream in Schiaparelli. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Havana Rose Liu is vying for fashion girl to watch this award season. She arrived at the Gotham Awards in Look 21 from Schiaparelli Spring 2026: a cowl-neck satin slip. Diagonal slits split the liquified fabric atop her legs—a detail that further emphasized the asymmetrical hem. A mixed-metal color story like this one could be tricky to style, but not for Liu.

Elle Fanning wearing Ralph Lauren

Elle Fanning can do no wrong. (Image credit: Getty Images)

PSA to Elle Fanning's stylist Samantha McMillen: We need more of Elle Fanning in Ralph Lauren looks. Clearly, the American label favors her sartorial prowess, as evidenced by her Marilyn Monroe-esque Gotham Awards gown. The custom design's plunging V-neck drew fans' eyes to her rare Cartier necklace: the Géometrie & Contrastes.

Chase Infiniti wearing Louis Vuitton

More proof Chase Infiniti is one to watch. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chase Infiniti earned top billing on Marie Claire's Ones to Watch list last month. At the Gotham Awards, she proved us right, once again. Her custom Louis Vuitton theme continued with a velvet turtleneck dress, featuring a waist-revealing cutout below either bust. There's no doubt Infiniti's stylists, Wayman + Micah, are her biggest fans.

Riley Keough wearing Chanel

Riley Keough looked every bit a movie star in Chanel. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Daisy Jones and the Six star is an OG Chanel enthusiast. As brand ambassador, she's had a front row seat to Blazy's rise as creative director. Keough's stylist Jamie Mizrahi selected Look 35 from the Spring 2026 show, which felt more maximalist than her usual selects. Even so, the dress's high-neck, drop waist, and asymmetrical printed ruffles brought out Keough's bolder side.

Kristen Stewart wearing Chanel

Kristen Stewart dressed more daytime than other A-listers. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Gotham Awards belonged to Chanel—even Kristen Stewart (another brand ambassador) arrived in head-to-toe Spring 2026 selects. She and stylist Tara Swennen chose Look 5's cropped blazer and matching midi skirt, both in dark charcoal gray. Ivory cuffs complemented the monochrome blink-and-you'll-miss-it trim along her knee-length hem. Extra points for her two-tone pumps, also from Chanel's shelves.

Naomi Watts wearing Calvin Klein

Naomi Watts was soft and sweet in pastels. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Need proof pastels work in winter? Take it from Naomi Watts's custom Calvin Klein Collection dress, in all its icy blue glory. Stylist Jeanann Williams frosted her in Messika diamond earrings, which shined just as brightly as her unseasonal shade.

Julia Roberts wearing Tom Ford

Julia Roberts was all smiles in Tom Ford. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stylist Elizabeth Stewart and Julia Roberts gave the Resort 2026 circuit its flowers, in a sea of Spring 2026 styles. You may recognize her vibrant purple two-piece from Tom Ford's Resort 2026 line, though she styled the polka-dotted differently. Her matching suit set was slightly more oversize, compared to the Off-Season original.