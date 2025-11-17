The Governors Awards—the official precursor to the Oscars—bring out the best fashion in Jennifer Lawrence. Last year's baby bump-hugging Bottega Veneta gown set a high standard for her grand return in 2025. With help from Dior, the brand ambassador outdid herself in spades (and silk).

On November 16, Hollywood's best-dressed stars and potential Oscar nominees reconvened inside The Ray Dolby Ballroom, just five floors above the Academy Awards' Dolby Theatre. Everyone who's anyone RSVP'd "yes," including Ariana Grande, Teyana Taylor, Lili Reinhart, and Lawrence. The Die, My Love actor (who's vying for her second Oscar win) looked every bit a movie star in custom Dior, sourced by her new stylist, Ryan Hastings.

Lawrence's white off-the-shoulder gown was a masterclass in effortless elegance. Creative director Jonathan Anderson crafted the stark white select from scratch, beginning with a delicately draped bodice. A skintight corset hid beneath vertically-pleated silk. It was white as snow to contrast the subtle ivory tint of her criss-cross, off-the-shoulder neckline.

Jennifer Lawrence looked every bit a Dior dream in custom Dior by Jonathan Anderson. (Image credit: Getty Images)

See the delicate drapery up close. (Image credit: Sophie Carre)

Now, onto the skirt, in all its silk glory. The ivory textile threaded through the intricate corset, which extended vertically into a basque waist. Its makeshift slit demonstrated a divine reimagining of high-low skirts—a silhouette J.Law is particularly fond of. The elongated train revealed her ankle-strap stilettos, also in stark white.

The basque waist felt so fresh for J.Law. (Image credit: Sophie Carre)

Two stacked zippers emphasized Jennifer's corsetry. (Image credit: Sophie Carre)

According to behind-the-scenes photos, the off-the-shoulder bodice was the finishing touch. Beforehand, the muslin appeared strapless and all one color: white, while the drapery added extra dimension. Once Anderson added the contrasting white fabrics, Lawrence's corseted gown found its final form.

The Oscar winner let the Dior design take center stage. She only accessorized with tree-inspired earrings from Jar, which will auction on Sotheby's between $300,000 and $500,000.

The dress looked beautiful in Dior's design studio, but Jennifer made it shine. (Image credit: Sophie Carre)

Anderson brought Lawrence's dress to life just for her, but it clearly came straight from the Northern Irish designer's mind. It was a distant cousin of Look 26 from the Spring 2026 show, his debut womenswear collection for Dior. The ankle-length dress featured the same corseted basque waist. The only differences? The off-the-shoulder bodice was gray, while hip-hugging pannier petticoats added volume to the skirt's drapery.

A model wore a similar corseted gown on the Dior Spring 2026 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Lawrence and Anderson are a match made in fashion heaven—and have been for months. In October, she sat upfront at his Spring 2026 show in full Dior by Anderson, her Mary Jane hybrids on full display. Just last week, Dior hosted Lawrence (plus, Kendall and Kylie Jenner) in another Spring 2026 pick: a black blouse and a matching three-dimensional skirt, minus the model's tricorn hat. Clearly, Lawrence is the Lady Dior in Anderson's mind.