It's the week before Christmas, meaning Hollywood's calendar is overflowing with holiday parties hosted by celebrity beauty brands. Founders of SKIMS and Blake Brown channeled traditional December dress codes, but on December 17, Kylie Cosmetics bent the festive style rules for Kylie Jenner.

California's Casa Vega Restaurant, in the heart of Sherman Oaks, welcomed Jenner and her team for an evening of dinner and dancing. As far as fans know, there wasn't a specific dress code, but Jenner set her own in Spring 2026 selects. Styling sisters Mackenzie and Alexandra Grandquist outfitted the hostess in Look 26 from Conner Ives's latest line. Knowing Jenner, she was drawn to the gown's seamless blend of glamour and sensuality: a single strap secured the backless number, before transforming into a two-tone slip.

Fuchsia pink fabric replaced average nude lining, from the haltered bodice to the bias-cut skirt. Then, taupe semi-sheer chiffon enveloped the latter slip, creating a peekaboo pop of pink. Matching feathers atop each hip escorted the striking shade front and center. Jenner mirrored the runway model to a T, even down to face-framing feathers cradling her neck.

Kylie Jenner traded red and green gowns for pink Conner Ives. (Image credit: @kyliejenner)

See Kylie Jenner's dress on the Conner Ives Spring 2026 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Paparazzi pics outside the venue revealed the rest of Jenner's accessories (or lack thereof). Strappy nude sandals laced up each ankle to match the dress's initial layer. Diamond necklaces, bracelets, earrings, and even a rare handbag remained tucked away in her closet. Jenner's only sparkler? A pear-shaped diamond ring on her pointer finger.

A look at Kylie Jenner's entire party outfit. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Jenner has RSVP'd "yes" to three holiday parties so far this month. But her Kylie Cosmetics look wasn't nearly as seasonally straightforward as its successors. The star's festivities began at Chrome Hearts's get-together in West Hollywood on Dec. 6. (Her attendance teased the custom Chrome Hearts gown at the Marty Supreme premiere on Dec. 8.)

The Grandquist sisters styled Jenner in a vintage plunge jacket, courtesy of Gucci Fall 1997. She coupled the Rudolph red zip-up with dark, low-rise jeans and her flip-flop kitten heels from Manolo Blahnik.

Earlier this month, Kylie's festivities began in vintage Gucci. (Image credit: @kyliejenner)

Once Dec. 13 rolled around, OBB Media hosted the youngest Jenner in a custom latex halter dress, made just for her by Poster Girl. (The London brand recently collaborated with her fashion brand, Khy, on a limited-edition collection.) Similar to her Conner Ives dress, the LRD hugged her curves, while its back remained open.

A few days later, Kylie went viral in custom latex. (Image credit: @kyliejenner)

Jenner's Conner Ives dress wasn't entirely a surprise: She's supported the creative's rise to fame since 2021. Perhaps she put the London label on Kim Kardashian's radar.

The SKIMS founder tracked down two Conner Ives looks this year. First, a feather-trimmed Fall 2025 coat, which she wore to Paris in mid-May. In November, she walked an All's Fair red carpet in a custom Conner Ives gown.

Turns out, the backless design drew inspiration from Jenner's Spring 2026 gown, except in white with gray feathers. Instead of a feather necklace, Kardashian's stylist Dani Levi popped them into her slicked-back bun.

Kim Kardashian's dress, though different in shade, followed the same silhouette as Kylie's. (Image credit: Getty Images)

At this rate, 2026 could capture every Kardashian-Jenner family member in a Conner Ives creation (or two).