Dressing boho-chic is a full-blown hobby for Jennifer Lopez. She doesn't channel the nostalgic look constantly, but when she does, it's a treat for fashion enthusiasts everywhere.

Day to day, Lopez's aesthetic lands somewhere between glam maximalist and '70s movie star. On Sept. 10, she went the latter route at a Kiss of the Spider Woman event in L.A. Stylist Mariel Haenn sourced Harithand's Fall 2025 line, one of Lopez's favorite Lebanese designers, on the star's behalf. Just when I thought her daywear couldn't get more boho-inspired, she managed to remix a tailored brown suit in honor of the trend. Its shoulder-padded sleeves juxtaposed a cinched waist, which flared out in peplum form. On the bottom, Lopez tapped fall's wide-leg trousers, already co-signed by Zoë Kravitz, Kendall Jenner, and Hailey Bieber.

A classic white button-down would've been the suit's obvious partner. Lopez likes to keep fans on their toes, so she layered an ultra-ruffled blouse underneath. Billowy bell sleeves peeked out from each sleeve. Her plunging neckline, in all its '70s glory, followed the same ruffled theme. Zoom in and you'll see the silk georgette top was printed with brown polka-dots.

J.Lo time-traveled from the '70s to her Kiss of the Spider Woman Q&A. (Image credit: Backgrid)

If you expected Lopez to carry the Chloé Paddinton, a classic boho-style bag, think again. She continued her Hermès Birkin streak with the ultra-rare Himalayan crocodile model. Senior news editor Halie LeSavage calls it the "crown jewel of her collection."

Its white-and-gray dye is individual to her Birkin 30—no two finishes are exactly the same. Since it joined her closet in 2008, Lopez has worn the limited-edition purse over 60 times. It's unclear how much it set her back, but she certainly gets her money's worth. Nowadays, it retails for upwards of $100,000. In 2022, Sotheby's sold it for $450,000, making the Birkin 30 "the most expensive handbag ever sold at auction."

Starting her press tour for Kiss of the Spider Woman this early is a good sign: Lopez will dominate the style scene from now until Oct. 10, when the movie-musical hits theaters.

Fingers crossed her promo trail continues down the boho-ish path. Perhaps Lopez has a chiffon spiderweb shawl up her sleeve. I know she loves a method dressing moment.

