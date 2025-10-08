This week, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon might just break viewership records. On October 6, the fan-favorite host welcomed Taylor Swift. 24 hours later, a sequin-clad Jennifer Lopez assumed the hot seat inside 30 Rockefeller Plaza, eager to chat Kiss of a Spider Woman.

Late-night television is famous for its lack of dress code. VIP guests can style themselves as casually or glamorous as they please. On Tuesday evening, Lopez opted for the latter approach, treating the 15-minute appearance like a red carpet walk.

With help from stylists duo Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn, Lopez sourced Elie Saab Resort 2026 for Look 58. The Lebanese designer has dominated her talk-show style for years, appearing on Late Night With Seth Meyers, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and The Today Show. Usually, Lopez doesn't shy away from a naked dress—not even broadcast guidelines can sway her decision. This time, however, select opaque pieces adapted the sheer, floor-length style to be TV-friendly. A beige slip peeked out from underneath the gown's robe-like neckline. It was as plunging as it gets, but the slip's cami added some coverage.

J.Lo grabbed a solo shot after chatting all things Spider Woman with Jimmy. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The bodice felt especially showgirl-coded, like lingerie she'd throw on after a performance. Every section was covered in nude sequins, including billowy bell sleeves. Gathered ruching beneath her bust showcased the skirt's semi-sheer fabric. Skin-tone underwear appeared ever-so-slightly through the sequin fabric, but only while the star was standing up straight.

Jennifer Lopez's gown first appeared in the Elie Saab Resort 2026 collection. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Lopez has certainly gone more naked before. (Her underwear-less, side cutout gown at the 2024 Toronto Film Festival comes to mind.) At talk-shows, she swaps transparent fabrics for deep-cut necklines or slits. Last year, she reunited with Fallon in Valentino Fall 2023 Couture. The neon pink number managed to be both flirty and G-rated, even with a navel-hitting neckline and a thigh-high slit.

In Feb. 2024, Jennifer was all smiles in hot pink Valentino. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Recently, Lopez has been experimenting with the depths of naked dressing. Patterned mesh, tinted tulle, and layered lingerie continue to forge a new path on her style evolution. Don't worry: She's not going all in on conventional attire. Instead, she's embracing cheekier takes on the trend.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors