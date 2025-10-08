Jennifer Lopez Scales Down the Naked Dress Trend in a Semi-Sheer Sequin Gown
She didn't break any rules on 'The Tonight Show.'
This week, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon might just break viewership records. On October 6, the fan-favorite host welcomed Taylor Swift. 24 hours later, a sequin-clad Jennifer Lopez assumed the hot seat inside 30 Rockefeller Plaza, eager to chat Kiss of a Spider Woman.
Late-night television is famous for its lack of dress code. VIP guests can style themselves as casually or glamorous as they please. On Tuesday evening, Lopez opted for the latter approach, treating the 15-minute appearance like a red carpet walk.
With help from stylists duo Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn, Lopez sourced Elie Saab Resort 2026 for Look 58. The Lebanese designer has dominated her talk-show style for years, appearing on Late Night With Seth Meyers, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and The Today Show. Usually, Lopez doesn't shy away from a naked dress—not even broadcast guidelines can sway her decision. This time, however, select opaque pieces adapted the sheer, floor-length style to be TV-friendly. A beige slip peeked out from underneath the gown's robe-like neckline. It was as plunging as it gets, but the slip's cami added some coverage.
The bodice felt especially showgirl-coded, like lingerie she'd throw on after a performance. Every section was covered in nude sequins, including billowy bell sleeves. Gathered ruching beneath her bust showcased the skirt's semi-sheer fabric. Skin-tone underwear appeared ever-so-slightly through the sequin fabric, but only while the star was standing up straight.
Lopez has certainly gone more naked before. (Her underwear-less, side cutout gown at the 2024 Toronto Film Festival comes to mind.) At talk-shows, she swaps transparent fabrics for deep-cut necklines or slits. Last year, she reunited with Fallon in Valentino Fall 2023 Couture. The neon pink number managed to be both flirty and G-rated, even with a navel-hitting neckline and a thigh-high slit.
Recently, Lopez has been experimenting with the depths of naked dressing. Patterned mesh, tinted tulle, and layered lingerie continue to forge a new path on her style evolution. Don't worry: She's not going all in on conventional attire. Instead, she's embracing cheekier takes on the trend.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.