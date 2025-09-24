The color orange belonged to Taylor Swift as soon as she posted The Life of a Showgirl's album cover. I see the era's rust tint everywhere, even on Jennifer Lopez in Kiss of the Spider Woman.

On September 24, Lopez posted a sneak peek of "Never You,” one of the songs in her upcoming movie-musical, on Instagram. The camera captured J.Lo as Ingrid Luna, a Hollywood movie star in the 1950s. She dressed the part in a shoulder-padded blazer—which boasted slim lapels and cascading buttons—all in an autumnal copper. With food-inspired fashion top of mind, I'd claim the shade as paprika—a dash away from saffron.

The 30-second clip revealed Lopez's matching skirt, also in paprika-ish orange. Using the time period as a context clue, the midi likely stops around her calves. Perhaps the monochrome returned via Ingrid's heels. (That will remain a mystery until the musical hits theaters on Oct. 10.)

Jennifer Lopez stars as Ingrid Luna in Kiss of the Spider Woman. (Image credit: @jlo)

Lopez's costume was more warm-toned than her usual blazers. Off-screen, she prefers khaki, tan, and terracotta outerwear in slightly-oversize silhouettes. Between the blazer and her platinum blonde hair, Lopez is almost unrecognizable in the upcoming film.

Such is the life of a showgirl—a saying Swift knows all too well. (Pun intended.) Rust orange is one of The Life of a Showgirl's leading sartorial motifs. It stretches from one Vegas-inspired image to another, by way of rhinestones and feathers galore.

Most recently, Swift used it to announce an upcoming "film event" inspired by The Eras Tour concert-turned-movie. Swift looked more showgirl-y than ever before in a custom Bob Mackie creation. The brain behind Cher's iconic style designed Swift's look in the same theatrical light: with a bejeweled bustier, a crystal-covered headpiece, and feathers from top to bottom.

Channel J.Lo at the Showgirl release party come October 3. (Image credit: @taylorswift)

The Lopez-approved shade is guiding Swift's street style, too. Last week, she debuted the limited-edition Life of a Showgirl cardigan, in all its pumpkin-colored glory. A few days later, @TaylorNation shared a behind-the-scenes video of the star wearing an orange Reformation top.

Both pieces sold out overnight, which left Swifties begging for more. Don't worry: The album's countdown has reached the single digits. Hopefully, that means her next orange-clad look is in the queue. In the meantime, let the blazers below fill the Lopez- and Swift-shaped hole in your closet.

