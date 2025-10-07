Jennifer Lopez Reunites With Ben Affleck in a Spidery Corset Gown

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's divorce finalized last February, but the exes are on the greatest of terms. On October 6, Lopez and Affleck reunited on the red carpet to celebrate what she calls "the most rewarding role" she's ever had.

The red carpet has been noticeably Bennifer-free since February 2024, when Lopez premiered her album-turned-film, This is Me... Now: A Love Story. More than a year (and one divorce) later, the former couple posed arm-in-arm at New York's Kiss of the Spider Woman screening. Affleck—and his company, Artists Equity—produced the movie-musical, which Lopez filmed in spring of 2024.

"It was obvious to me very early on in Jennifer’s involvement in this that she was gonna die or be great," Affleck told Extra before the premiere. "She really does it all in this movie, the acting and the singing and the dancing—[she] embodies the whole spirit of it." A few hours earlier, during an interview on The Today Show, Lopez said, "If it wasn’t for Ben, the movie wouldn’t have [gotten] made, and I will always give him that credit." Clearly, they're still rooting for each other.

Jennifer and Ben were all smiles on the Kiss of the Spider Woman red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After a quick pic with Affleck, Lopez grabbed a few solo shots to model her Harris Reed Spring 2026 select. Styling duo Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn got their hands on Look 10 from the 14-piece collection, which made headlines for its contrasting colors and avant-garde silhouettes. Lopez's gown embodies both traits with ease, starting with a semi-sheer chiffon slip.

Ombré fabric in nude, olive green, and brown created a natural, forest-like base‚ one with off-the-shoulder sleeves and a sweetheart neckline. Then, a spider-shaped corset cinches her waist. Curved vertical structures defied gravity. One "leg" cradled her face like a picture frame, while the other sat atop her hips. To finish, Lopez swapped a necklace for diamond drop earrings and rings from Hassanzadeh.

A moment for J.Lo's solo shot, if you please. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As the film's October 10 premiere draws closer, Lopez's press tour is coming to an end. It seems she saved her best method dressing moments for last. The Maid in Manhattan star hasn't styled a look this spider-y since January, when Kiss of the Spider Woman premiered at the Sundance Film Festival. ICYMI, she shined in a sheer lace gown from Valdrin Sahiti, adorned with crystal netting. Expect more within this web in the coming days.