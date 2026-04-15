This Spring 2026 Color Trend Sticks to Zendaya's 'Dune: Part Three' Outfit Like Arrakis Sand
She looks fresh from the film's intergalactic set.
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Bridal white was to Zendaya's The Drama color palette as sand-dune beige is to her Dune: Part Three press tour style. Still, I didn't expect to see her sample the color trend a full nine months before the film hits theaters.
Zendaya got a head start on Dune method dressing at CinemaCon on April 14, when stylist Law Roach pulled Schiaparelli's fresh-from-Arrakis, Fall 2026 suit skirt. First, the single-breasted blazer's shoulder pads, oversize lapels, and exaggerated hips sculpted Z's corseted silhouette like sandstone. Creative director Daniel Roseberry achieved the grainy, second-skin texture with "multiple layers of jersey and wadding," which continued on the skintight pencil skirt.
Zendaya's accessories toned down the method-ness of it all, including nude Christian Louboutin So Kate pumps, teeny-tiny hoop earrings, and her engagement ring from Jessica McCormack. The newlywed's ultra-thin wedding band (the one she's barely taken off since February) returned beneath her sparkler's button-back center stone.Article continues below
It seems Z and Roach are sticking to the futuristic, desert-sleek aesthetic they established with the first movie five years ago. Zendaya mesmerized audiences at the franchise's Venice Film Festival premiere, dressed in a wet look-inspired, leather Balmain gown. Its curved neckline, delicately-draped bodice, and elongated train looked at one with her skin, while a 93.83-carat emerald Balmain necklace frosted her décolletage.
More recently, at a Dune: Part Two screening in 2024, she elevated the desert-tan tint in a semi-sheer cardigan and matching satin pants. Louboutins—in an almost-identical nude—emerged from beneath the extra-long hems.
Zendaya could've worn her Schiaparelli set to 2021's Dune: Part One premiere, no problem. But by wearing its sandy nude shade now, it channeled the film and Spring 2026 color trends. Zimmermann, Sacai, Chloé, Ludovic de Saint Sernin, and more tested the hue in Dune-adjacent designs, all of which Roach could secure in an instant. I could see Zendaya in this part-boho, part-ethereal Zimmermann jumpsuit on her next step-and-repeat.
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.