Bridal white was to Zendaya's The Drama color palette as sand-dune beige is to her Dune: Part Three press tour style. Still, I didn't expect to see her sample the color trend a full nine months before the film hits theaters.

Zendaya got a head start on Dune method dressing at CinemaCon on April 14, when stylist Law Roach pulled Schiaparelli's fresh-from-Arrakis, Fall 2026 suit skirt. First, the single-breasted blazer's shoulder pads, oversize lapels, and exaggerated hips sculpted Z's corseted silhouette like sandstone. Creative director Daniel Roseberry achieved the grainy, second-skin texture with "multiple layers of jersey and wadding," which continued on the skintight pencil skirt.

Zendaya arrived at CinemaCon 2026 in a sand-dune suit skirt from Schiaparelli. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Zendaya's accessories toned down the method-ness of it all, including nude Christian Louboutin So Kate pumps, teeny-tiny hoop earrings, and her engagement ring from Jessica McCormack. The newlywed's ultra-thin wedding band (the one she's barely taken off since February) returned beneath her sparkler's button-back center stone.

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Z chatted with CinemaCon audiences with her engagement ring on full display. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It seems Z and Roach are sticking to the futuristic, desert-sleek aesthetic they established with the first movie five years ago. Zendaya mesmerized audiences at the franchise's Venice Film Festival premiere, dressed in a wet look-inspired, leather Balmain gown. Its curved neckline, delicately-draped bodice, and elongated train looked at one with her skin, while a 93.83-carat emerald Balmain necklace frosted her décolletage.

Five years ago, Zendaya first promoted Dune in a sandy, second-skin Balmain gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

More recently, at a Dune: Part Two screening in 2024, she elevated the desert-tan tint in a semi-sheer cardigan and matching satin pants. Louboutins—in an almost-identical nude—emerged from beneath the extra-long hems.

Back in 2024, she wore the specific shade of beige again, this time with a cardigan and trousers. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Zendaya could've worn her Schiaparelli set to 2021's Dune: Part One premiere, no problem. But by wearing its sandy nude shade now, it channeled the film and Spring 2026 color trends. Zimmermann, Sacai, Chloé, Ludovic de Saint Sernin, and more tested the hue in Dune-adjacent designs, all of which Roach could secure in an instant. I could see Zendaya in this part-boho, part-ethereal Zimmermann jumpsuit on her next step-and-repeat.

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