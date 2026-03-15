I, like most viewers who saw Hamnet, bawled like a baby watching Jessie Buckley portray a grief-stricken mother in Chloé Zhao’s film loosely inspired by William Shakespeare’s family. So seeing Buckley on the 2026 Oscars red carpet felt emotional all over again—not from lingering sadness, but out of secondhand pride for the singular talent, who entered the 98th Academy Awards as a Best Actress frontrunner.

Dressed by every fashion girl’s favorite stylist, Danielle Goldberg, Buckley certainly looked like an Oscar winner in a pink-and-red Chanel gown designed by Matthieu Blazy. Red silk satin wrapped tightly around Buckley’s torso, while ballet-slipper pink chiffon gathered at her waist before cascading into a long train.

Jessie Buckley attends the 98th Academy Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

E! News correspondents revealed that Buckley’s 2026 Oscars dress was inspired by Grace Kelly's 1956 Oscars dress, the forever blueprint for Hollywood elegance. Seven decades ago, the American actress and Princess of Monaco wore an Edith Head gown, fit with a chiffon ball skirt, cinched waist, and satin capelet.

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Grace Kelly at the 28th annual Academy Award. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Adding to the classic glamour were Buckley’s Chanel High Jewelry diamond necklace, ring, and earrings, all rendered in 18-karat white gold. Her add-ons were sparkly yet subtle, a masterclass in the minimalist philosophy that less is more.

A close-up look at Buckley's 2026 Oscars look. (Image credit: Getty Images)

This is Buckley’s second Oscars nom, her first being a Best Supporting Actress nod for her role in The Lost Daughter (2022). Four years ago, Ariana DeBose ultimately took home the trophy for her role in West Side Story. But, tonight, it’s easy to imagine the Irish actress triumphantly holding that little man statuette in a few short hours, its gold finish accented by the sheen of Buckley’s Chanel 2026 Oscars dress. And the odds are certainly in her favor, considering she’s swept the Best Actress categories at the 2026 Golden Globes, BAFTAs, and Actor Awards.​

Buckley showing off the side and back of her Chanel gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Not only is the Irish star exceptional at her craft, but she’s also proven to be committed to red-carpet method dressing for each of her roles. When promoting Hamnet, Buckley opts for a minimal, ladylike aesthetic. A perfect example is her custom Dior gown at the 2026 Golden Globes, which designer Jonathan Anderson crafted from sweet baby blue satin embossed with flowers. The gown reflected Anderson’s offbeat, often quirky POV, with an asymmetrical slit cutting across Buckley’s leg and a swooping sleeve that draped across the torso and transformed into a long, capelet-like detail.

Jessie Buckley in Dior at the 2026 Golden Globes. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The same goes for the simple yet striking indigo velvet Chanel dress the Hamnet actor wore at the 2026 BAFTA Awards. Newly appointed and highly lauded creative director Matthieu Blazy reimagined a long-sleeve gown from Chanel’s Métiers d'Art Spring 2026 edit into a sleeveless style with rose-motif brooches on each shoulder, a draped cowl back, and a lace-up corset on the lower spine.

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In Chanel at the 2026 BAFTAs. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Now, compare that to Buckley’s looks when representing The Bride! It’s an astoundingly impressive pivot. At the Bride of Frankenstein adaptation's February 26 London premiere, Goldberg sourced a gothic-inspired half-naked gown from Maison Margiela's Spring 2024 Couture collection. (Remember Pat McGrath’s viral, porcelain doll makeup that had the internet in a full-on tizzy? Yup, that runway show.)

The dress itself was relatively simplistic, rendered in sheer black chiffon, with visible stitching down the bust and along the waist, and a front-pleated skirt. Peering out from underneath was a nude, warm-toned bodysuit and waist-cinching underbust corset. All in all, it was risque, dramatic, and fitting of the gothic romance.

Jessie Buckley leaned fully into grungy The Bride! glamour in a naked Maison Margiela gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Buckley’s ability to swing from dark and edgy to classically minimal is not an easy feat, and again, it speaks to her incredible versatility as an actress. When she steps onto the stage to accept her well-deserved Best Actress trophy later tonight, you already know I’ll need tissues at the ready.