Jessie Buckley’s 2026 Oscars Dress Pays Homage to Grace Kelly’s Iconic 1956 Fashion Moment
The Best Actress frontrunner delivered one of the night’s most elegant red carpet looks.
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I, like most viewers who saw Hamnet, bawled like a baby watching Jessie Buckley portray a grief-stricken mother in Chloé Zhao’s film loosely inspired by William Shakespeare’s family. So seeing Buckley on the 2026 Oscars red carpet felt emotional all over again—not from lingering sadness, but out of secondhand pride for the singular talent, who entered the 98th Academy Awards as a Best Actress frontrunner.
Dressed by every fashion girl’s favorite stylist, Danielle Goldberg, Buckley certainly looked like an Oscar winner in a pink-and-red Chanel gown designed by Matthieu Blazy. Red silk satin wrapped tightly around Buckley’s torso, while ballet-slipper pink chiffon gathered at her waist before cascading into a long train.
E! News correspondents revealed that Buckley’s 2026 Oscars dress was inspired by Grace Kelly's 1956 Oscars dress, the forever blueprint for Hollywood elegance. Seven decades ago, the American actress and Princess of Monaco wore an Edith Head gown, fit with a chiffon ball skirt, cinched waist, and satin capelet.Article continues below
Adding to the classic glamour were Buckley’s Chanel High Jewelry diamond necklace, ring, and earrings, all rendered in 18-karat white gold. Her add-ons were sparkly yet subtle, a masterclass in the minimalist philosophy that less is more.
This is Buckley’s second Oscars nom, her first being a Best Supporting Actress nod for her role in The Lost Daughter (2022). Four years ago, Ariana DeBose ultimately took home the trophy for her role in West Side Story. But, tonight, it’s easy to imagine the Irish actress triumphantly holding that little man statuette in a few short hours, its gold finish accented by the sheen of Buckley’s Chanel 2026 Oscars dress. And the odds are certainly in her favor, considering she’s swept the Best Actress categories at the 2026 Golden Globes, BAFTAs, and Actor Awards.
Not only is the Irish star exceptional at her craft, but she’s also proven to be committed to red-carpet method dressing for each of her roles. When promoting Hamnet, Buckley opts for a minimal, ladylike aesthetic. A perfect example is her custom Dior gown at the 2026 Golden Globes, which designer Jonathan Anderson crafted from sweet baby blue satin embossed with flowers. The gown reflected Anderson’s offbeat, often quirky POV, with an asymmetrical slit cutting across Buckley’s leg and a swooping sleeve that draped across the torso and transformed into a long, capelet-like detail.
The same goes for the simple yet striking indigo velvet Chanel dress the Hamnet actor wore at the 2026 BAFTA Awards. Newly appointed and highly lauded creative director Matthieu Blazy reimagined a long-sleeve gown from Chanel’s Métiers d'Art Spring 2026 edit into a sleeveless style with rose-motif brooches on each shoulder, a draped cowl back, and a lace-up corset on the lower spine.
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Now, compare that to Buckley’s looks when representing The Bride! It’s an astoundingly impressive pivot. At the Bride of Frankenstein adaptation's February 26 London premiere, Goldberg sourced a gothic-inspired half-naked gown from Maison Margiela's Spring 2024 Couture collection. (Remember Pat McGrath’s viral, porcelain doll makeup that had the internet in a full-on tizzy? Yup, that runway show.)
The dress itself was relatively simplistic, rendered in sheer black chiffon, with visible stitching down the bust and along the waist, and a front-pleated skirt. Peering out from underneath was a nude, warm-toned bodysuit and waist-cinching underbust corset. All in all, it was risque, dramatic, and fitting of the gothic romance.
Buckley’s ability to swing from dark and edgy to classically minimal is not an easy feat, and again, it speaks to her incredible versatility as an actress. When she steps onto the stage to accept her well-deserved Best Actress trophy later tonight, you already know I’ll need tissues at the ready.
Emma Childs is the fashion features editor at Marie Claire, where she explores the intersection of style, culture, and human interest storytelling. She covers zeitgeist-y style moments—like TikTok's "Olsen Tuck" and Substack's "Shirt Sandwiches"—and has written hundreds of runway-researched trend reports. Above all, Emma enjoys connecting with real people about style, from designers, athlete stylists, politicians, and C-suite executives.
Emma previously wrote for The Zoe Report, Editorialist, Elite Daily, and Bustle, and she studied Fashion Studies and New Media at Fordham University Lincoln Center. When Emma isn't writing about niche fashion discourse on the internet, you'll find her shopping designer vintage, doing hot yoga, and befriending bodega cats.