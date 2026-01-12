I love a beauty chameleon, and Jessie Buckley has quietly become one of my favorite red carpet watches because she's never tethered to one version of herself for long—especially when it comes to her hair. One night, she's switching up her color; next, she has long locks; then, the next event, she has something entirely new. But tonight, Sunday, January 11, at the 83rd annual Golden Globes, Buckley leaned into something more classic. Arriving as a nominee for her role in Hamnet, one of the night's most talked-about films, she adopted a more refined look, inspired by Grace Kelly's elegance.

Fresh off the Hamnet's Vanguard Award for visionary storytelling, the nomination marks Buckley's first Golden Globe nod, recognizing her performance as Agnes, for which she's nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama. Let's break down her soft, elegant glam.

Jessie Buckley attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Celebrity hairstylist Bryce Scarlett, one of Buckley's go-tos, styled her with all Goldwell products. Taking a cue from Grace Kelly's classic glam, Scarlett prepped the hair using lots of hydrators to enhance shine. He then used a small boar-bristle brush and blow-dried the hair section by section for maximum volume. Finishing with a Mattifying Paste to create the desired shape, Buckley's hair was sprayed down with a finishing and styling spray for all-night hold.

Her glam had the same refined, soft effect. Her skin was glowing with a lit-from-within radiance, balanced by a muted rose lip and a subtle wing. Her large diamond earrings, provided by Beverly Hills jeweler Martin Katz, added an extra touch of zhuzh, pulling the whole thing together—very à la Grace Kelly. Keep reading for the products you can use to recreate it at home.

Jessie Buckley attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop the Products to Recreate Jessie Buckley's Glam

