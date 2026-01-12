Jessie Buckley Gives Her Pixie a Sleek Twist at the 2026 Golden Globes
A very Grace Kelly look for her first nomination.
I love a beauty chameleon, and Jessie Buckley has quietly become one of my favorite red carpet watches because she's never tethered to one version of herself for long—especially when it comes to her hair. One night, she's switching up her color; next, she has long locks; then, the next event, she has something entirely new. But tonight, Sunday, January 11, at the 83rd annual Golden Globes, Buckley leaned into something more classic. Arriving as a nominee for her role in Hamnet, one of the night's most talked-about films, she adopted a more refined look, inspired by Grace Kelly's elegance.
Fresh off the Hamnet's Vanguard Award for visionary storytelling, the nomination marks Buckley's first Golden Globe nod, recognizing her performance as Agnes, for which she's nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama. Let's break down her soft, elegant glam.
Celebrity hairstylist Bryce Scarlett, one of Buckley's go-tos, styled her with all Goldwell products. Taking a cue from Grace Kelly's classic glam, Scarlett prepped the hair using lots of hydrators to enhance shine. He then used a small boar-bristle brush and blow-dried the hair section by section for maximum volume. Finishing with a Mattifying Paste to create the desired shape, Buckley's hair was sprayed down with a finishing and styling spray for all-night hold.
Her glam had the same refined, soft effect. Her skin was glowing with a lit-from-within radiance, balanced by a muted rose lip and a subtle wing. Her large diamond earrings, provided by Beverly Hills jeweler Martin Katz, added an extra touch of zhuzh, pulling the whole thing together—very à la Grace Kelly. Keep reading for the products you can use to recreate it at home.
Shop the Products to Recreate Jessie Buckley's Glam
Why Trust Marie Claire
For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion, and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Siena Gagliano is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she writes and edits reported features, trend stories, and expert-backed shopping roundups. Before joining the team full-time, she was an editor at Cosmopolitan, where she specialized in SEO-first beauty content and commerce strategy. Her bylines have also appeared in Allure, ELLE, Bustle, Well+Good, Popsugar, and Women's Health, covering everything from the best products for brighter, glowier skin to the science behind face mapping. Curious about the behind-the-scenes magazine life and her go-to beauty picks? Follow her on Instagram at @sienagagliano.