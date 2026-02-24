One of awards season's most underrated delights has a brand-new name. The ceremony formerly known as the SAG Awards is now the 32nd Annual Actor Awards Presented by SAG-AFTRA—a super-sized name befitting the Screen Actors Guild, which has the highest membership of any awards season voting body.

Each year, SAG's roster of over 160,000 performers honors the best performances of the year, from tear-jerking film monologues to the TV moments that blow fans's minds. Nominees like Ariana Grande, Emma Stone, Jacob Elordi, Jenna Ortega, Teyana Taylor, and Timothée Chalamet are expected to grace this year's revamped red carpet, which has received the Met Gala treatment with its own theme: Reimagining Hollywood Glamour From the ‘20s and ‘30s.

Read on for everything you need to know about the 2026 Actor Awards, including how to watch the ceremony live and which stars are set to attend.

Janelle James and Connor Storrie announced the 2026 Actor Awards nominees. (Image credit: Jesse Grant/Variety via Getty Images)

When are the 2026 Actor Awards?

The 32nd Annual Actor Awards presented by SAG-AFTRA will air live on Netflix on Sunday, March 1 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. This year's ceremony will take place at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in L.A.

How to watch the 2026 Actor Awards:

Netflix subscribers across all tiers—including Standard with ads, Standard, and Premium—can watch the Actor Awards on the streaming service.

Unfortunately, Netflix doesn't offer a free trial, so viewers will have to pay for one of the above tiers to watch live. Standard with ads costs $8/month, while Standard costs $18/month, and Premium is $25/month.

Selena Gomez walks the 2025 Actor Awards red carpet. (Image credit: Alamy)

How to watch the 2026 Actor Awards red carpet:

The official pre-show for the 2026 Actor Awards will stream live on Netflix starting at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. Hosts Paige DeSorbo and Scott Evans will lead the red-carpet coverage.

Also, one award, Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture and Television Series, will be announced on the carpet.

Timothée Chalamet accepts the award for Best Actor at the 2025 Actor Awards. (Image credit: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

Who is hosting the 2026 Actor Awards?

Nobody Wants This star Kristen Bell returns to host the awards ceremony for the second year in a row (and the third overall).

"There’s something that feels so special and divine about…[having] the opportunity to be given the stage and entertain in front of a group of entertainers that I admire," Bell said in a statement. "I’m just very grateful that it’s me, because I like entertaining, and I like being goofy, and I like making people smile. So to be given this stage, it feels like an award in and of itself."

Who is presenting at the 2026 Actor Awards?

Though the full presenter line-up has yet to be released, Netflix has revealed one star who will be on hand for the 2026 Actor Awards. Bridgerton star Yerin Ha, this year's Ambassador, "will provide fans with exclusive behind-the-scenes access to the awards ceremony," per SAG-AFTRA.

Meanwhile, Harrison Ford is set to receive this year's Life Achievement Award for his legendary career spanning over 60 years. SAG-AFTRA President Sean Astin said in a statement, "His career has been endlessly exciting, always returning to his love of acting. We are honored to celebrate a legend whose impact on our craft is indelible."

Emily Blunt, Meryl Streep, and Anne Hathaway reunite for a The Devil Wears Prada mini-reunion at the 2025 Actor Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Who is nominated at the 2026 Actor Awards?

Among this year's film nominees, One Battle After Another leads with seven nods—including at least one for each film category. Sinners follows with five nods, and Frankenstein , Hamnet , and Marty Supreme each claim three. Notably, foreign-language Oscar nominees like Sentimental Value and The Secret Agent were shut out of the nominations.

On the TV side, The Studio leads with five nominations, followed by The White Lotus and Adolescence with four each. Other nominated shows include Abbott Elementary, The Bear , The Diplomat , Hacks , Landman, Only Murders in the Building , The Pitt , and Severance.