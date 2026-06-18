Zendaya Slings a McQueen Naked Dress Onto Amsterdam's 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' Red Carpet
Superhero styling, but make it sheer.
Believe it or not, Zendaya's naked dress résumé is a one-pager. Backless bodices or cyborg cut-outs are more her speed for showing skin. But on June 17, Zendaya finally let down her opaque walls for a nearly-naked McQueen dress at another Spider-Man: Brand New Day premiere.
Fans were still applauding yesterday's Louis Vuitton Cruise 2027 look when Zendaya walked another red carpet in Amsterdam. She's only worn a handful of McQueen creations in her lifetime, including a spiderwebbed blazer during 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home press tour. This little black dress and coat combination is her second Fall 2026 loan of the year.
Z stole the show from her husband, Tom Holland, in a silk georgette mini, which featured a rollneck collar and asymmetrical ruffle tiers along the thigh-sweeping hem. Its blackened silk would've been completely sheer, if it weren't for the nude underlay from décolletage to hip. Metallic silver, floral lace was strategically embroidered to provide just enough coverage to her torso, waist, and hips, without reversing its transparency-factor.
Last March, Zendaya's LBD made its runway debut under the most striking, catwalk-grazing coat. Balloon-like cuffs burst out from beneath fitted sleeves, which front-row regulars assumed belonged to the outerwear. McQueen's press release confirmed the oversize satin cuffs actually belonged to Zendaya's dress.
To finish, the Euphoria star traded knee-high McQueen boots for pointy Christian Louboutin So Kate stilettos. Her five-carat engagement ring from Jessica McCormack would've perfectly matched the sparkle quotient in her Stefere diamond drop earrings. Still, she limited her ring stack to her golden wedding band.
There's a night and day difference between Zendaya's press tour wardrobes for The Drama and Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Yet, she and stylist Law Roach scored McQueen Fall 2026 designs that spoke to each aesthetic. In mid-March, the Emmy winner visited Jimmy Kimmel Live! in a floral, silk georgette and chiffon McQueen gown. It looked just as ethereal as her character's bridal bouquet.
It's hard to believe something so whimsical and fairy-like walked the runway so soon after her all-black Spider-Man set. Then again, both dresses shared a subtle wash of sheerness, one of creative director Seán McGirr's leading motifs in the 38-look line.
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Zendaya's McQueen collection may be small, but it sure is mighty. Two years ago, she showcased a rare Philip Treacy for Alexander McQueen Spring 2007 headpiece at the 2024 Met Gala. The then-host pulled off the hat's bouquet-curved silhouette and 3-D roses with ease.
It appears Z adores archival McQueen for its extravagant, boundary-pushing pieces. New McQueen appeals to her sultry-chic side, an aura that gets stronger with each press tour. Bottom line: You'll definitely see more McQueen between Zendaya's upcoming Odyssey and Dune: Part 3 press tours.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.