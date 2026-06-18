Believe it or not, Zendaya's naked dress résumé is a one-pager. Backless bodices or cyborg cut-outs are more her speed for showing skin. But on June 17, Zendaya finally let down her opaque walls for a nearly-naked McQueen dress at another Spider-Man: Brand New Day premiere.

Fans were still applauding yesterday's Louis Vuitton Cruise 2027 look when Zendaya walked another red carpet in Amsterdam. She's only worn a handful of McQueen creations in her lifetime, including a spiderwebbed blazer during 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home press tour. This little black dress and coat combination is her second Fall 2026 loan of the year.

Z stole the show from her husband, Tom Holland, in a silk georgette mini, which featured a rollneck collar and asymmetrical ruffle tiers along the thigh-sweeping hem. Its blackened silk would've been completely sheer, if it weren't for the nude underlay from décolletage to hip. Metallic silver, floral lace was strategically embroidered to provide just enough coverage to her torso, waist, and hips, without reversing its transparency-factor.

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Zendaya shut down the Spider-Man: Brand New Day premiere in Amsterdam with her naked McQueen dress. (Image credit: Cover Images)

Last March, Zendaya's LBD made its runway debut under the most striking, catwalk-grazing coat. Balloon-like cuffs burst out from beneath fitted sleeves, which front-row regulars assumed belonged to the outerwear. McQueen's press release confirmed the oversize satin cuffs actually belonged to Zendaya's dress.

To finish, the Euphoria star traded knee-high McQueen boots for pointy Christian Louboutin So Kate stilettos. Her five-carat engagement ring from Jessica McCormack would've perfectly matched the sparkle quotient in her Stefere diamond drop earrings. Still, she limited her ring stack to her golden wedding band.

See Zendaya's naked dress and coat on the McQueen Fall 2026 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

There's a night and day difference between Zendaya's press tour wardrobes for The Drama and Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Yet, she and stylist Law Roach scored McQueen Fall 2026 designs that spoke to each aesthetic. In mid-March, the Emmy winner visited Jimmy Kimmel Live! in a floral, silk georgette and chiffon McQueen gown. It looked just as ethereal as her character's bridal bouquet.

Earlier this year, Zendaya wore another sheer gown from McQueen Fall 2026. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's hard to believe something so whimsical and fairy-like walked the runway so soon after her all-black Spider-Man set. Then again, both dresses shared a subtle wash of sheerness, one of creative director Seán McGirr's leading motifs in the 38-look line.

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A model wore Zendaya's floral gown with different accessories on the McQueen Fall 2026 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Zendaya's McQueen collection may be small, but it sure is mighty. Two years ago, she showcased a rare Philip Treacy for Alexander McQueen Spring 2007 headpiece at the 2024 Met Gala. The then-host pulled off the hat's bouquet-curved silhouette and 3-D roses with ease.

It appears Z adores archival McQueen for its extravagant, boundary-pushing pieces. New McQueen appeals to her sultry-chic side, an aura that gets stronger with each press tour. Bottom line: You'll definitely see more McQueen between Zendaya's upcoming Odyssey and Dune: Part 3 press tours.

TOPICS Zendaya