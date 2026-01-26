Hermès isn't on the Spring 2026 Haute Couture Week schedule (that'll change next year), but Victoria Beckham's Kelly bag ensured the brand was still present and accounted for in Paris.

On January 26, the first day of couture shows, Beckham traded the front row for the French Ministry of Culture's award ceremony. She was the stylish recipient of the Chevalière de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres (the Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters) distinction, for her creative contributions in France. The designer's family—minus Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham—presented a united front amidst their public feud.

"I have always deeply admired the French aesthetic and the seriousness with which it treats fashion: as a form of art. So to be recognised here and embraced in this way, is a profound privilege—one that reflects decades of commitment and dedication," Beckham shared on Instagram.

Once she accepted the honor, Beckham wasted no time pinning the medal to a little black dress hailing from her own pre-fall collection. Its ruched, semi-sheer side cutouts were so subtle, you might've missed them atop her hips and sleeves. Her singular color story continued with suede, peep-toe mules (the same shoes worn by her Pre-Fall 2026 model). Then, her glossy Hermès handbag added some much-needed shine.

Victoria Beckham accepted a major artistic award wearing Victoria Beckham and a Hermès Kelly bag, of course. (Image credit: Getty Images)

See Beckham's maxi dress on the Pre-Fall 2026 model. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Other angles of Beckham's walk to and from the ceremony revealed she carried the Hermès Kelly 28, made entirely from shiny alligator skin. Out of more than Kellys in her closet, this exotic model is one of her collection's most expensive. With the same yellow gold hardware, it sells for upwards of $72,500 on the secondhand market. The only Kelly to come close to its price is the rare Kelly en Desorde, which she debuted during last October's trip to New York City. Even so, you could secure the $43,000 Kelly en Desorde with budget to fund another Hermès accessory or two.

Beckham gave photographers ample opportunities to capture her Hermès Kelly. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Recent runway seasons have proven Hermès bags are staples in Beckham's Fashion Week survival kit. Last October, mere hours before presenting her Spring 2026 ready-to-wear show, paparazzi spotted the creative director carrying her gold Hermès Kelly. Fashionphile currently offers a similar one for $14,170, should your Fashion Week kit be Hermès-less.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors