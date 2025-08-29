When Netflix first announced Wednesday Season 2 would be split into two parts, I cast a glare similar to Jenna Ortega's on-screen signature. Soon after, it hit me: I'll be blessed with two sets of press tour outfits. All was immediately forgiven.

On August 28, Ortega's second circuit began in New York City, at a "Graveyard Gala" hosted by Netflix and Spotify. Stylist Enrique Melendez and Ortega returned even more gothic and glam for round two, with help from GapStudio creative director Zac Posen. Adding another It girl to his client roster, Posen created a distressed T-shirt gown in charcoal cotton jersey.

According to a press release, it was inspired by Ortega, Wednesday, and the "Y2K DIY T-shirt aesthetic." What started as a floor-length tee transformed into a skintight gown, featuring a knotted halter neck, webbing details, and cutouts aplenty. The entire design, from the sleeveless tank down to the burnt train, was acid-washed in-house. It nearly blended into the Wednesday-ified steps behind Ortega.

Jenna Ortega stole the show in custom GapStudio. (Image credit: Getty Images)

If you thought the front POV was cutout-heavy, just wait until you see the back. In the grungiest of reveals, Ortega introduced the other half of her slashed mermaid gown. Skeleton-like holes cascaded from her neck to hips, while the cotton jersey held on for dear life.

Slits around her thighs suggest Wednesday's human-werewolf hybrid of a roommate, Enid Sinclair, got her hands—err, paws—on the GapStudio style.

Jenna's grand reveal showcased her slashed back cutouts. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A moment for the rest of Ortega's look (though I could gush about her T-shirt well beyond the word limit). Underneath the shredded train peeked sky-high platform boots. Perhaps she was inspired by her Wednesday co-star, Lady Gaga, and her five-inch footwear. To finish, Ortega accessorized with gold and silver chainlink necklaces, an arm band, and mismatched rings.

Jenna and Gaga posed together in method dressing attire. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Once the Wednesday bash wrapped, the 22-year-old was spotted outside New York's Bowery Hotel in the same GapStudio creation. She also added a handbag to the mix: a $75 reversible canvas and faux-leather hobo by Stand Oil. This time, the patent leather side faced out.

The Ringo Bag joins Ortega's collection days after she carried an unreleased Old Navy purse to Lady Gaga's concert. My budget and I are so here for her affordable handbag era.

Later, Jenna added a reversible Stand Oil bag to her outfit. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 drops on September 3, meaning Ortega's promo trail is winding down. Don't worry, Ortega and Melendez can churn out multiple outfits in a matter of hours. Three days is just enough time to go out with a bang.