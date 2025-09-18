Katie Holmes Keeps Tomato Girl Summer Alive With a $5,250 Red Handbag and Matching Ballet Flats

With the rise of chili flake, apple red, and other food-inspired, crimson-adjacent colors this fall, I assumed tomato girl summer had passed its expiration date. But on September 17, Katie Holmes proved the trend still has some juice left in it.

Always on board for a matching accessory moment, Holmes chose to fill up her proverbial shopping cart with several of fashion's buzziest food color trends. She grabbed an oversized handbag and her signature shoe style in the same vibrant shade of tomato red. From there, she mixed in a serving of butter yellow for a wholly balanced sartorial meal.

The monochromatic 'fit began with a sold-out top-handle tote from Metier, named the Private Eye. The $5,250 bag had a Hermès Birkin-ish charm to it, from the zip-top closure to the supple leather exterior. A single turn-lock at its center revealed a secret, easy-access pocket.

Holmes's ballet flats were a direct color match to her bag, in all its produce section glory. I suspect they're the Dream Ballerinas from Mansur Gavriel—after all, Holmes is one of the brand's most loyal customers.

Katie Holmes endorsed tomato girl fall in a smattering of anti-autumn color trends. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Holmes filled in the blanks with several more summery basics. First up: A butter yellow button-down. She gave it the French tuck treatment and cinched a black leather belt around her waist for an additional bit of color contrast. Against her medium-wash jeans, the tri-color ensemble truly popped.

Fall 2025 runway shows from Khaite, Louis Vuitton, Dior, Fendi, and more might inspire you to embrace chili flake fall. According to Holmes, however, the tomato trend is still ripe.

Shop Tomato Red Styles Inspired by Katie Holmes

