Rihanna Wakes Up the Pajama Dressing Trend With a Funky Winter Coat

The speed at which Rihanna returned to the street style scene after giving birth amazes me. Nearly two months after welcoming Rocki Irish Mayers, the mom-of-three is fully back in action. Rihanna's post-partum period lined up perfectly with the pajama dressing trend—daytime sleepwear isn't just comfortable for her postpartum era, but en vogue, too.

Rihanna was spotted in her latest pajama-inspired look on November 13, after taking her baby girl to get her passport photo taken. (Perhaps Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are planning to spend the holidays in Barbados.) Outside the L.A. agency, photographers captured her sheer chiffon button-down and printed silk pants, both of which could've been plucked from her pajama drawer. Her newly-minted girl mom status presumably inspired her pink drawstring trousers. The cream-colored top, on the other hand, revealed a black bustier underneath.

Sneakers of some sort might've been the obvious comfort-first footwear for a mom on the go. (Everyone knows Rihanna's Puma-filled closet offers enough of those.) She opted for pointed-toe pink pumps instead. They barely peeked out from the wide-leg hems of her slip-on bottoms.

Rihanna was impossible to miss outside L.A.'s passport agency. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Rihanna's pajama-inspired picks ended with a never-before-seen fur coat, which instantly elevated the sleepwear-turned-outerwear. Ever the shearling enthusiast, typically Rihanna's coats are covered in fur from top-to bottom. This time, however, cow-print fuzz lined only the interior. She flipped the previously-hidden collar inside out to reveal its statement shearling. It was slightly oversize, of course. The Grammy winner rarely styles fitted outwear, unless she's walking a red carpet. (See her belted Alaïa coat at the 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards for proof.)

Right about now is when I'd write a raving review of Rihanna's latest vintage purse. An impressive four-figure find is almost always dangling from her arm. Not this time, though. What the "Diamonds" singer lacked in a handbag she made up for with cool-girl accessories, beginning with a New York Yankees baseball cap. It matched the patterned scarf tied around her neck.

Diamond stud earrings acted as her only major sparkler—not a single necklace, ring, or watch could be seen. But I wouldn't put it past Rihanna to secrete her $100,000 Audemars Piguet Royal Oak watch under her sleeve.

Somehow, Rihanna pulled off all these pieces with ease. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Fur coats have become every bit a Rihanna calling card, especially this time of year. Earlier this month, she coordinated with A$AP Rocky in brown, teddy bear versions. The next night, she swapped the Prada peacoat for a shearling shawl, also in cool-toned chocolate. To no surprise, Fuzzy Wuzzy coats—as fashion features editor Emma Childs calls them—are on the rise this winter. Fall 2025 collections from Prada, Burberry, Khaite, Alaïa, and more all debuted "must-touch, huggable faux fur."

As for elevated pajamas, Childs flagged the Mr. Sandman revival weeks ago, naming it a must-copy trend for "people who long to take a nap." Silk pajama sets sprang up in Max Mara, Fendi, Erdem, and Sportmax's Resort 2026 lines—most of them in a pastel pattern.

In true fashion girl form, Rihanna boarded the bed-proof bandwagon while still pregnant with Rocki. In mid-August, she sourced the Savage x Fenty shelves for a pinstripe pajama set. Her Maison Margiela Tabis instantly elevated the under-$200 two-piece. Clearly, RiRi could pull off this trend in her sleep.

