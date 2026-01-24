I'm Breaking Up With Jeans in 2026—4 Pants I'm Shopping Instead

I have a confession to make: I think I hate my jeans. After years of accumulating a rotation of must-have denim, I'm feeling a little bored. My signature jeans-sweater-boots outfit formula can only take me so far. So, in 2026, I'm breaking up with denim and exploring what else the world of "fun pants" has to offer.

Turns out there are a lot of non-denim bottom options I haven't yet explored. Take, for instance, track pants: They're the backbone of my airport outfits, and now I feel confident enough to wear them off the plane, too. It Girls are also proving cargo pants, and capris—two styles that have been relegated to the back of my closet since the early aughts—are worth a second glance this winter.

My closet is about to get way more diverse in 2026. Keep scrolling for all the winter pants options I'm eyeing.

Track Pants

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The sporty fashion renaissance has continued with quarter-zips, fleece jackets, track jackets, and now, track pants. They're comfortable, casual, and feel '90s-inspired without going overboard.

Leather Pants

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Leather pants are basically denim's cooler older sister. They're a night-out staple, but I believe they can (and should!) be worn in the daytime. You can dress them down with a button-down or a tee, or go full leather-on-leather with a matching moto jacket.

Cargo Pants

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Late last year, a late-night scrolling session landed me on a pair of olive green cargo balloon pants. I bought them on impulse, and haven't worn them since—but I've recently come around to the idea of these cargo pants being an essential part of my winter wardrobe. After seeing enough styling inspiration, I pulled them out of my closet for outfit testing. Whether I personally end up including them as a must-have in the future is yet to be determined, but one thing is true: Cargos are cool again.

Skirt Trousers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hear me out: Start styling your skirts over your pants again. No, it won't end up looking like you're on the red carpet for the Hannah Montana premiere in 2006. If you don't want to mix-and-match your perfect combination, brands like Simonett and Helsa both offer chic sets for one-and-done styling.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Soft Trousers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If, in the not-too-distant future, you find yourself yearning for a pair of pants that look like trousers and feel like sweats, remember to thank me. I bought the Gale Pants from Reformation over the holiday break, and have worn them nearly every day since. My collection is on the verge of tripling.

Capri Pants

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I hate being wrong, but I'm big enough to admit I was incorrect about the longevity of last summer's capri pants trend. They've bubbled up onto my newsfeed again courtesy of Bella Hadid's recent street style, and I feel like they'll be everywhere on the streets of Copenhagen Fashion Week. Get ahead of their return and shop one of the options I have my eye on.