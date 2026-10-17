Kendall Jenner Styles Her LBD With a Rich-Girl Bag Trend and Hailey Bieber's Favorite Footwear

The perfect combo.

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Kendall Jenner Styles a Rich-Girl Bag Trend With Her Little Black Dress
(Image credit: Backgrid)
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For Kendall Jenner, 2026 is all about channeling the '90s. After taking '90s date night dressing to Paris Fashion Week with boyfriend Jacob Elordi, Jenner stepped out solo in a sleek little black dress worthy of the decade.

Central to Jenner's Miami Beach outfit was a ruched bandeau mini dress with a subtle bateau neckline. The reality star paired the silky little black dress with a pair of Hailey Bieber's favored footwear—black heeled flip-flops. The thong shoes have been one of the Rhode founder's staples for quite some time; close friend Jenner appears to have adopted the style too.

The 818 Tequila founder also added a pair of Side Eye's 223 Butler St Sunglasses to her outfit.

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Kendall Jenner Styles a Rich-Girl Bag Trend With Her Little Black Dress

Kendall Jenner pairs her LBD with Hailey Bieber's favorite footwear.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Meanwhile, Jenner's bag tapped into one of Fall 2026's rich-girl trends. Perfectly contrasting with her chic black dress, the model carried The Row's Morgan Suede Bag in a vibrant cobalt blue shade. Basically, Jenner has co-signed the suede bag trend, confirming it's the rich-looking accessory everyone needs this season.

Kendall Jenner Styles a Rich-Girl Bag Trend With Her Little Black Dress

Kendall Jenner carrying a suede bag from The Row.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Unfortunately, Jenner's exact The Row bag has long since sold out, but similar styles are sure to be popping up everywhere in 2026. As the suede bag trend continues to gain steam, brands and fashion houses have been providing apt inspiration for fall and winter looks.

Shop Outfits Inspired by Kendall Jenner

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Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.