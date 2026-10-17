Kendall Jenner Styles Her LBD With a Rich-Girl Bag Trend and Hailey Bieber's Favorite Footwear

Central to Jenner's Miami Beach outfit was a ruched bandeau mini dress with a subtle bateau neckline. The reality star paired the silky little black dress with a pair of Hailey Bieber's favored footwear—black heeled flip-flops. The thong shoes have been one of the Rhode founder's staples for quite some time; close friend Jenner appears to have adopted the style too.
Meanwhile, Jenner's bag tapped into one of Fall 2026's rich-girl trends. Perfectly contrasting with her chic black dress, the model carried The Row's Morgan Suede Bag in a vibrant cobalt blue shade. Basically, Jenner has co-signed the suede bag trend, confirming it's the rich-looking accessory everyone needs this season.
Unfortunately, Jenner's exact The Row bag has long since sold out, but similar styles are sure to be popping up everywhere in 2026. As the suede bag trend continues to gain steam, brands and fashion houses have been providing apt inspiration for fall and winter looks.
Shop Outfits Inspired by Kendall Jenner
Reformation
Medium Vittoria Tote Bag
STAUD
Harlow Crescent Leather Shoulder Bag
PrettyLittleThing
Cobalt Suede Shoulder Bag
Gabriela Hearst
Leonora Flap Bag
Free People
Roma Suede Tote Bag
Emmy London
Natasha Cobalt Suede
PrettyLittleThing
Petite Black Woven Open Back Mini Dress
Princess Polly
Anse Sleeveless Minidress
SNDYS
X Revolve Millie Dress in Black
Joe's Jeans
Lara Mini Dress
ASOS DESIGN
Mini Dress in Black
FREEMARKET
A-Line Mini Dress
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