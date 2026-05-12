Mother's Day has come and gone, but the allure of rich-mom style is eternal. All spring, I've been paying special attention to the class of celebrity moms whose style has inspired me regardless of the life phase I’m in. Their errand outfits could double as a magazine editorial; their maternity clothes are actually aspirational; and their “I woke up like this” energy is easier to replicate than it seems on first glance.

The Modern Rich-Mom Starter Pack

After studying countless Mario Baldi dinners and SoHo errand runs by the likes of Rihanna, Katie Holmes, Sofia Richie Grainge, Jennifer Lawrence and more, I’ve ID’ed the three pillars of what I like to call the Rich-Mom Starter Pack. That is, the items that make a five-minute outfit both luxurious and functional on our busiest days. These moms are living in a much different tax bracket than I am; they’re most often photographed with status pieces like, say, the Chanel Maxi Flap bag. But the essence of easy-yet-cool styling for everyday life translates to any budget. And the best part? Kids are not required to channel the look with the three essential pieces below.

The Samba-Alternative Sneaker

Even with access to private cars, women like Lily Collins and Jennifer Lawrence still get a lot of steps in. They’re prone to wearing low-profile, yet supportive sneakers—just not the Sambas everyone else has been styling since 2022. Adidas Handball Spezials, Adidas Tokyos, or Puma Speedcats are more their speed, preferably with an accent color like chocolate brown or red that can pop underneath the hem of a loose-fitting easy pant. Speaking of…

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The Pull-on-and-Go Jean

I rarely catch the rich moms on my inspiration list wearing leggings. (No shame if I did, though—that’s my weekend uniform half the time, anyway!) Instead, they’ll pick out a roomy, wide-leg jean with a drawstring or elastic waistband. These have the comfort of sweats and the style up-or-down potential of a trouser. And while most rich moms are going for designer pairs by Balenciaga or Margiela, I tracked down some $150-and-under versions with the same easygoing vibe.

The Carry-It-All Bag

There’s no overstating the importance of a bag that fits it all, without weighing down an outfit. My favorite rich moms aren’t always carrying quadruple-digit totes, though. Katie Holmes has worn this buckled Madewell tote at least ten times since I started reporting at Marie Claire, and Longchamp’s Le Pliage is a time-tested favorite. (Even Gen Z is getting on board.) Dragon Diffusion is the A-Listers’ hidden favorite to find Hermès-level leather for less. As for Coach’s crochet Brooklyn? It’s my prediction for It bag of the summer camp dropoff set.

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