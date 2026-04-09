Everyone is talking about '90s fashion lately. Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy's expertly tailored looks took over our screens in FX's Love Story. Girls in New York have suddenly started dressing like Kurt Cobain in skatepark-ready slouchy finds. For those looking to land in that gray area with their new-season outfits, I offer Gap's new spring collection as a good place to start.

The new range includes a bit of everything, and it does it all at an expert level. There are capris next to baggier denim culottes and low-slung Bermuda shorts. Silky bandanas and sundresses sit alongside borrowed-from-the-boys rugby tees and oversized denim overalls. Even the color palette speaks to this mix, with splashes of butter yellow, red, and hot pink in a sea of white, mushroom taupe-gray, and black.

Ahead, I rounded up the most worth-it finds from the retailer, all of which retail for less than $150. There's bound to be something on this list for you, no matter which look you're going for.

Article continues below

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors