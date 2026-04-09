Gap’s Spring Collection Taps the ’90s Trends Every It Girl Is Into
These are part CBK, part Kurt Cobain, and 100 percent cool.
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Everyone is talking about '90s fashion lately. Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy's expertly tailored looks took over our screens in FX's Love Story. Girls in New York have suddenly started dressing like Kurt Cobain in skatepark-ready slouchy finds. For those looking to land in that gray area with their new-season outfits, I offer Gap's new spring collection as a good place to start.
The new range includes a bit of everything, and it does it all at an expert level. There are capris next to baggier denim culottes and low-slung Bermuda shorts. Silky bandanas and sundresses sit alongside borrowed-from-the-boys rugby tees and oversized denim overalls. Even the color palette speaks to this mix, with splashes of butter yellow, red, and hot pink in a sea of white, mushroom taupe-gray, and black.
Ahead, I rounded up the most worth-it finds from the retailer, all of which retail for less than $150. There's bound to be something on this list for you, no matter which look you're going for.Article continues below
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Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.