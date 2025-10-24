This post contains spoilers for Nobody Wants This Season 2.

Nobody Wants This Season 2 picks up right where the first left off. Joanne and "hot rabbi" Noah, played by Kristen Bell and Adam Brody, are still in love. Joanne is still very much Type A. Morgan, her sister and podcast co-host played by Justine Lupe, is still her opposite. But their relationships are all evolving—and on the sisters' front, their style is, too.

This season, the nuances of Joanne's conversion to Judaism make her lean on Morgan for even more support. In turn, Nobody Wants This Season 2 amplifies the love story between sisters, all the way down to their at-odds wardrobes. Through clothing, costume designer Negar Ali Kline demonstrates the strength of their bond (when they find common ground in true-to-L.A. labels and "smart layering") and their sometimes conflicting individuality (when they dress to their own beat). And yes, it's all still as shoppable as the debut season's outfits.

Joanne (Kristen Bell) and Morgan (Justine Lupe) in Nobody Wants This Season 2. (Image credit: Erin Simkin/Netflix)

Between the Nobody Wants This cast's two leading ladies, Joanne is certainly the more "buttoned-up one," from Kline's POV. But she's not a "try hard" either. "Even though she does a lot of layering, Joanne adopted a sort of effortlessness this season," she says. Erin Foster—the real-life podcaster behind the story—was Kline's blueprint for styling Joanne.

"Everyone saw themselves in Joanne to some degree" last season, Kline included. But in Season 2's plot-progressing outfits, Morgan's style has more of a role to play. "Morgan has this very unbothered personality, where she doesn't really care what people think—at least she'd like to come off that way," Kline says. She'll test any trend making headlines, from argyle knits to track pants.

Morgan, Joanne, and Esther all approach WAG dressing in their own ways. (Image credit: Erin Simkin/Netflix)

This season, Kline and Lupe finally got to play with skintight silhouettes in Morgan's wardrobe. (In Season 1, Lupe had to "conceal" her growing baby bump with oversize sweaters and jackets galore.) "We were really free to do whatever we wanted in terms of shape," Kline says. That transition opened up a whole new avenue to tell Nobody Wants This's sisterhood story.

Morgan's SPRWMN set hasn't sold out (yet). (Image credit: Erin Simkin/Netflix)

The very first outfits of the season set the table for Joanne and Morgan's style journeys—literally. Episode 1 opens on Joanne and Noah merging their friend groups with a perfectly-planned dinner party. Joanne wears a chocolate brown skirt set, in perfect sync with Noah's crewneck. Kline explains, "I wanted to show they're very much together and aligned at the beginning of the season."

Morgan, on the other hand, is up to her usual little-sister antics. It was important to Kline that she have a "grand entrance," in order to illustrate the sisters' polarity. She arrives in leather hot pants and a shearling coat, both from Self-Portrait. "Joanne's been planning this dinner party to a T, then her sister shows up like this," Kline says. "Morgan's look was a signifying, mic-drop moment that [signaled] her party wouldn't go to plan."

Joanne and Noah are on the same wavelength, as proven by their brown dinner party attire. (Image credit: Erin Simkin/Netflix)

Kline has always tried to vary each sister's preferred silhouettes. Joanne is tailored and practical in wide-leg trousers and collared shirts. Morgan's free-spirited energy presents itself through skintight shorts and mini skirts. But as any set of sisters knows, avoiding one another's closets is an impossible feat. "They do borrow from each other after all," Kline says. This season, their styles merged by way of the polo and rugby shirt trends, each interpreted in their own way.

In Episode 3, Morgan grabs coffee with Joanne in a striped rugby shirt dress from Reformation. It's long-sleeve, knee-length, and effortless: all features Joanne wants to emulate, too. So, she follows Morgan's lead just one episode later with a ribbed Bally sweater.

Morgan doubles down on the fad in Episode 5. (Ah, sisters.) The only difference? Her rugby shirt was a long-sleeve from Guest In Residence, once again. Its baby blue, navy, and white stripes leaned slightly sportier than Joanne's. As the season progresses, you'll see the sisters pop up in similar shades. Cobalt blue, crimson red, dark-wash denim, and cool-toned brown link their looks, while still allowing them to be distinct.

Kristen Bell portrayed Joanne in a striped Bally polo. (Image credit: Erin Simkin/Netflix)

Though the scene was short, don't let Morgan's rugby dress pass you by. (Image credit: Erin Simkin/Netflix)

They're not only united in their color palette. Joanne and Morgan also put their spins on a shared style muse: the late Diane Keaton. "Diane's been on every single mood board of mine since the beginning of time," Kline says.

Her influence is clear in an episode 3 look of Morgan's. While en route to record another podcast episode, she styles a white button-down underneath a gray cashmere sweater. Indigo denim shorts made her layers look fresh and fun, just as Kline intended.

Joanne also tests layers Diane Keaton would approve. She walks by Morgan's side in a baby blue button-down over a navy turtleneck, both tops tucked into pleated khaki trousers.

Morgan and Joanne matched each other's energy for one of the first (and only) occasions. (Image credit: Erin Simkin/Netflix)

When fans re-watch the show years later, Kline hopes the outfits still feel relevant. That didn't stop her from highlighting circa-2025 crazes—because Joanne and Morgan would want to look current. "These two characters, because they are fashion girls, would be looking at fashion trends, so I kept [popular pieces] in the back of my mind."

At a Matzah Ballers basketball game in Episode 2, Morgan looked straight from today's street style scene. A cropped sweater vest from Gigi Hadid's Guest In Residence, plus Wales Bonner sweatpants, proved she's a fashion girl through and through. Blink and you'll miss Hailey Bieber's New Balance 530 sneakers, in the same white-and-silver colorway.

Leave it to Morgan to pull off an argyle vest and track pants in one look. (Image credit: Erin Simkin/Netflix)

Kline was dedicated to translating showrunners Jenni Konner and Bruce Eric Kaplan's script into symbolic outfits. During fittings, Lupe and Bell also gave their input to bring their characters' onscreen lives to life.

"Sometimes, Joanne or Morgan will try something that just pops and feels right for the girl," she adds. A certain Khaite sweater, worn by Joanne in Episode 3, made Bell smile off-screen. Its butter yellow finish felt so on-brand for the happy-go-lucky character. Pairing the knit with black, barrel-leg jeans, however, rooted it in relatability.

Fun fact: Joanne wore this Khaite sweater months before Emma Stone did. (Image credit: Erin Simkin/Netflix)

Similarly, Kline selected Morgan's outerwear to be the bridge between costumes "being aspirational and heightened." Plus, it's a L.A. story. As Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber have shown in spades, a cool girl's look isn't complete without a statement jacket. "I want the costumes to feel connected and grounded to the city and the way people dress here," she adds. In fact, she sees herself and her friends reflected in Morgan's outerwear, like the leather bomber co-starring in Episode 8.

Morgan attempts to break into Dr. Andy's phone, while wearing any fashion girl's dream bomber. (Image credit: Erin Simkin/Netflix)

In the end, Joanne finds herself in white. (A halter-neck New Arrivals dress, to be exact.) Not to walk down the aisle, but to spoil Morgan's wedding shower, Kline says. "She was scripted to wear a white dress, because typically it's a faux pas." Joanne bought it when they were in a fight, and couldn't find something else in time. Not securing another option "spoke to the relationship between the sisters and how they continuously come at each other." Sometimes without even trying.

Joanne meets Noah at the wedding shower separately—in white, no less. (Image credit: Erin Simkin/Netflix)

Bringing back a fan-favorite series for round two comes with a ton of pressure. Audiences craved the charm of Nobody Wants This Season 1, plus fresh looks, perspectives, and challenges. Season 2 stuck to what worked: the passion between Noah and Joanne as they navigate an interfaith relationship, as well as Joanne and Morgan's up-and-down sisterhood. Kline's costuming is the needle that threads it all together—in a way every set of sisters wants to keep shopping.