There’s an easy joke to make about the title of Nobody Wants This , a Netflix rom-com series starring Kristen Bell and Adam Brody , in relation to its popularity: We all do, in fact, want this.

All 10 episodes of the breakout hit’s sophomore season arrived on October 23, 2025, continuing the story about a rocky relationship between sarcastic atheist podcaster Joanne (Bell) and wholesome, devout rabbi Noah (Brody). The issue of Joanne’s conversion to Judaism continues to hang over the couple in season 2, though it ends on a hopeful note.

If you’re a fan of the Netflix original and binged the new season, leaving you hungry for more, you might be wondering if and when you can expect a continuation of Joanne and Noah’s love story. Read on to find out exactly what we know about Nobody Wants This’s season 3 chances.

Noah (Adam Brody) and Joanne (Kristen Bell) face challenges of merging their lives together in Nobody Wants This season 2. (Image credit: Erin Simkin/Netflix)

How does 'Nobody Wants This' season 2 end?

Spoilers for the entire second season of Nobody Wants This ahead. Joanne’s indecision around converting to Judaism is the central tension of the first two seasons of Nobody Wants This. The season 2 finale, “When Noah Met Joanne,” seems to finally provide the central couple some resolution by suggesting that she’ll agree to convert.

But before Joanne reaches that clarity, she spends the season mostly stuck in stasis, content to remain an atheist, even while her mother (Stephanie Faracy) forges her own conversion path. It’s Noah’s hesitation to move in with her that forces Joanne to realize that religion will always be a sticking point in their relationship. Either she converts, or they have to walk away from each other—and the end of the season seems to be steering toward the latter. But a conversation with Noah’s sister-in-law, Esther (Jackie Tohn), illuminates something for Joanne: She’s overthinking the entire thing. “I feel like you have this idea of being Jewish that’s so much more complicated than it actually is,” Esther tells her, pointing out that some of her personality traits, family values, and lifestyle would fit in with aspects of the faith.

The pep talk works, and Joanne runs out the door to find Noah, who has had his own realization about what losing Joanne would mean to him. He declares that he doesn’t care whether she’s Jewish or not, just that they’re soulmates that should be together. Before passionately kissing each other, Joanne says three words to him that absolve him of any rushed promises: “You’re in luck.”

While Noah and Joanne’s love story ends on a high note, the same can’t be said for two of the other central relationships in the series. Esther’s long-simmering discontent in her marriage to Sasha (Timothy Simons) finally blows up, and she asks for a separation. She clarifies that it’s something within her that’s driving her unhappiness, but that she can’t fix it while they’re still together. Venting to Morgan later, Sasha says he’ll wait for her while she figures out what she wants. “If this is for life, I’ve gotta ride with her, you know?” he says in one of the purest displays of love on this show.

Morgan (Justine Lupe) also ends the season uncoupled. Despite the finale taking place at her engagement party on the rooftop of the Academy Museum, she ends her relationship with her therapist, Dr. Andy (Arian Moayed), earlier in the episode. Her breakup is a moment of growth for a character who hadn’t been honest with herself and admitted to rushing into this relationship—and it paves the way for more single shenanigans to fuel both their podcast and a potential third season of the show. And, hey, while the stars have denied anything romantic between Sasha and Morgan, both of them being ostensibly single at the end of season 2 opens the door for them to explore their connection further in future seasons.

By the end of season 2, Morgan (Justine Lupe) calls things off with Dr. Andy (Arian Moayed). (Image credit: Erin Simkin/Netflix)

Is 'Nobody Wants This' renewed for season 3?

Netflix hasn’t renewed the romantic comedy series for a third season yet, but that doesn’t mean it won’t. The streamer gave the show a green light for season 2 on October 10, 2024, two weeks after its September 26 premiere. That means we should have an idea of its chances at a third season by mid-November 2025.

The series earned three nominations at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards —including nods to both Bell and Brody as well as Outstanding Comedy Series—indicating critical acclaim. While this doesn’t necessarily inform the streamer’s decision-making (remember, they canceled The Residence despite good reviews and an Emmy nomination for Uzo Aduba), it helps paint a picture of the show’s appeal to both critics and general audiences.

Morgan (Justine Lupe), Joanne (Kristen Bell), and Esther (Jackie Tohn) in season 2. (Image credit: Erin Simkin/Netflix)

When would 'Nobody Wants This' season 3 come out?

Season 2 hit our screens about a year after the renewal announcement, meaning we may see more of our favorite podcaster and rabbi next fall, in October or November 2026.

Even the cast has noted how quickly their production schedule moves (unlike some Netflix series, ahem, Stranger Things ). “It shoots very quickly,” Lupe told Bustle . “It’s funny because in my mind it feels like forever, but whenever I talk to people about it, they’re like, what a quick turnaround.”

Esther (Jackie Tohn) and Sasha (Timothy Simons) could face major changes in season 3. (Image credit: Erin Simkin/Netflix)

Who in the 'Nobody Wants This' cast will return for season 3?

The series can’t function without its central couple and their siblings, so a third season would certainly feature the return of Kristen Bell (Joanne), Adam Brody (Noah), Justine Lupe (Morgan), and Timothy Simons (Sasha). The parents of both families would also probably return in a third season, which means we’d see more of Stephanie Faracy (Lynn), Tovah Feldshuh (Bina), Paul Ben-Victor (Ilan), and Michael Hitchcock (Henry).

Jackie Tohn will also likely return in season 3, even though her character, Esther, asked Sasha for a separation at the end of season 2. Unfortunately, the same probably can’t be said for Arian Moayed’s Dr. Andy, whom Lupe’s Morgan dumps at their engagement party in season 2 and likely won’t make a comeback in a third season.

Nobody Wants This has a stellar roster of recurring and guest stars that might return for more in the future, including Sherry Cola (Ashley), D’Arcy Carden (Ryann), Stephen Tobolowsky (Rabbi Cohen), Leighton Meester (Abby), Seth Rogen (Rabbi Neil), Kate Berlant (Cami), Leslie Grossman (Rabbi Shira), Emily Arlook (Rebecca), and more.

Season 3 may focus on Joanne's conversion journey. (Image credit: Erin Simkin/Netflix)

What would 'Nobody Wants This' season 3 be about?

As the second season ends with the central characters in varying modes of coupling, a third season would have to contend with the decisions they made about their relationships in the season 2 finale. Noah and Joanne will likely start the process of her conversion, uncovering the bumps that might accompany such a large life change. Esther’s arc will likely focus on her decision to separate from Sasha and explore who she is beyond a wife and mom. Hopefully, that means Sasha will have his own moments of discovery, healing, and growth, as well. And we’d expect that Morgan, newly back on the dating scene, will allow herself to be vulnerable again while exploring her options—perhaps with Sasha.