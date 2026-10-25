The Best Celebrity Looks of the Week Were a Master Class in Cool-Girl Layering

Sweater weather is off to a stylish start.

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collage of the best celebrity looks of the week of October 18, 2026
(Image credit: Getty Images)

After an unwelcome heatwave delayed the start of sweater weather, this week, it finally started to feel like fall on the celebrity style circuit. And not just in New York City, where Zoë Kravitz and Jenna Ortega bundled up in crewnecks, cardigans, and coats. On a 70-degree day in Beverly Hills, Hailey Bieber felt the (faux) seasonal spirit, too.

The season of full-coverage styling started on October 18, when Ortega promoted her new movie, Klara and the Sun, in a Dior peplum cardigan. Her stylist, Enrique Melendez, sourced the Fall 2026 collection for the yellow top and slightly baggy, light-wash jeans. Also in NYC, Kravitz was filming her new rom-com, Die Alive, but traded her character's high-vamp heels for $100 Adidas Samba sneakers. The It shoes came straight from the actor's closet, so perhaps her burgundy sweater and scarf (another Kravitz signature) did, too.

Back in L.A., Bieber gave her trench-and-trousers uniform a cold-weather twist in a cobalt blue coat and leather slipper-looking mules. Lucky for us, the fall/winter fashion inspiration is coming from both coasts. So, for the best celebrity looks from the week of October 18, 2026, keep scrolling and start shopping.

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Jenna Ortega

Jenna Ortega&#039;s best celebrity look of the week

Jenna Ortega looked like the anti-Wednesday Addams in yellow and denim.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Delivering a complete 180 from her Wednesday press tour wardrobe, Jenna Ortega looked every bit a ray of sunshine in a lemon cardigan and light-wash jeans, courtesy of Dior's Fall 2026 fashion show. She finished the colorblocked co-ord with pointy Christian Louboutin pumps in the same anti-butter shade of yellow.

Zoë Kravitz

Zo&amp;euml; Kravitz&#039;s best celebrity look of the week

Zoë Kravitz got into character in Adidas Samba sneakers.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Zoë Kravitz returned to the set of Die Alive, but her high-vamp heels and French girl color combination remained offscreen. The actor switched from sold-out New Balance sneakers to the Adidas Sambas she has worn since 2022. She paired the trendy trainers (which her fiancé, Harry Styles, also adores) with a burgundy crewneck and scarf, black trousers, a matching coat, and a Prada briefcase.

Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber traded her tired black trench for a cobalt blue coat, a burgundy Chanel bag, and patent leather slippers.

Hailey Bieber traded her khaki trench for a cobalt blue coat.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Everything is still coming up cobalt in 2026. Need proof? Hailey Bieber finished her all-black outfit with a trench coat in an electric shade of blue. The Rhode founder completed the look with a croc Chanel Flap Bag and effortlessly chic slipper-style mules.

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa&#039;s best celebrity look of the week

Zebra-print pumps third-wheeled Dua Lipa's date with her husband, Callum Turner.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Doubling down on the evening jacket trend, Dua Lipa elevated her dark-wash denim date-night outfit with a cropped velvet coat and zebra-print pumps from Christian Louboutin.

Kristen Bell

Kristen Bell&#039;s best celebrity look of the week

Kristen Bell ditched rom-com dressing in favor of the culottes trend.

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Goodbye, Bermuda shorts. Right now, culottes are the coolest shorts-adjacent style on the market. Kristen Bell proved as much on the Nobody Wants This press tour, pairing the calf-sweeping pants with a fringe jacket from Nour Hammour and knee-high boots.

Lola Tung

Lola Tung wore Bella Hadid&#039;s Coachtopia patchwork bag with an all-black going-out look

Lola Tung brought her new Coach bag to a Knicks game.

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Lola Tung, a longtime Coach loyalist, showcased her newest sustainable Coachtopia style at the first New York Knicks game of the season: the Alter/Ego Slouchy Shoulder Bag. Recognize its brown blend of leather and suede? That's because, last month, Bella Hadid debuted—and sold out—the same patchwork piece in NYC. Not only is the under-$300 purse still available in black, but Tung's Sau Lee leather jacket and Marc Fisher boots are, too.

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Meguire Hennes
Meguire Hennes
Staff Writer, Fashion

Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.

Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.