Now that it's officially holiday party season, a stylish little black dress is the most important item in anyone's closet. To support her friend Amanda Seyfried at a screening of The Testament of Ann Lee, Selena Gomez styled her LBD with Tacori diamonds.

On Friday, December 12, Gomez was photographed at the screening in Los Angeles wearing a sleek little black dress with an asymmetric off-the-shoulder neckline. The singer—who is styled by Erin Walsh—appeared to be wearing Jacquemus's $1,690 Black 'The Pesce' Mini Dress, which is constructed from a viscose-blend crêpe, and can be worn with or without a delicate spaghetti strap on one shoulder.

The Only Murders in the Building star accessorized her dress with Tacori jewelry, including the brand's $26,389 Classic Crescent RoyalT Diamond Hoop Earrings in 18K White Gold. She paired the earrings with two Tacori Allure Domed Diamond Rings, worth tens of thousands of dollars. Gomez completed her look with black tights and a pair of black pointed-toe pumps.

Selena Gomez pairs a little black dress with Tacori jewels. (Image credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Searchlight Pictures)

Gomez was pictured posing with The Testament of Ann Lee star Amanda Seyfried, who was also wearing a little black dress. The Mean Girls star opted for a Giorgio Armani Technical Stretch Jersey Midi Dress featuring a plunging geometric neckline, which retails for $1,795. She paired her dress with Jimmy Choo's Romy Suede Pumps, also in black.

Selena Gomez and Amanda Seyfried twin in little black dresses. (Image credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Searchlight Pictures)

As both Gomez and Seyfried have demonstrated, a little black dress is always the perfect choice for any holiday season party or event.

