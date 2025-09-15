Marie Claire's September cover story slingshotted Teyana Taylor into one of her busiest eras. Red carpet events will dominate the rest of her 2025 calendar, starting with the press tour of One Battle After Another.

Her next stop? London. On September 15, Taylor met up with her co-stars, Leonardo DiCaprio included, at a UK photo call. DiCaprio kept it casual in khaki pants, but the Harlem rose declared her promo trail a fashion-forward one.

Taylor got her hands on Look 5 from Off-White Fall/Winter 2025. The 51-piece collection spotlighted futuristic takes on sports uniforms, specifically racing attire. Taylor's set, in all its butter yellow glory, was one of the line's most avant-garde designs. (It's also available in baby blue, but Taylor kept the shade of the summer alive.) The structured suit jacket was her pièce de résistance, featuring aerodynamic panels, a moto-style collar, and a zip-up closure. Ribbed pads atop each hip created a peplum-esque cinch around her waist.

Teyana Taylor pulled off racing-ready designer with ease. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The ankle-length jacket remained partially undone to reveal silk monochrome styles underneath. Taylor took styling inspiration from the runway model, who wore an elongated button-down with matching leggings. Each piece, even a branded suit tie, tapped into fall's silk trend, co-signed by Zoë Kravitz, Hailey Bieber, and Kendall Jenner.

The leggings were surprisingly flared, stretching beyond her pointy white pumps. She traded them in for the model's round-toe sneakers.

A model wore Teyana's look on the Off-White Fall 2025 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

In true Taylor form, the back was equally striking. Double zero embroidery made the jacket feel fresh off the track. Her 180° turn also revealed the peplum followed a half-moon shape. This went under-the-radar on the catwalk—the model's arms pinned it down toward their sides. Here, Taylor accentuated it by zipping up its back to mimic a coat dress.

A moment for the back. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Leave it to Taylor to make one of Fall 2025's boldest collections feel incredibly wearable—and to declare the butter yellow trend hasn't reached the finish line quite yet.