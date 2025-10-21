Two decades after their initial launch, Louis Vuitton's Takashi Murakami collaborations are still some of the house's most coveted releases. The Japanese artist's twist on the Louis Vuitton Speedy is a fashion insider's holy grail; sightings on the arms of Kendall Jenner, Rihanna, and Elsa Hosk incite instant envy.

Naturally, this is the sort of partnership that isn't a one-time deal. Louis Vuitton and Takashi Murakami released their most recent collection in December 2024, with a joyful campaign fronted by brand ambassador Zendaya. But the most talked-about, and in-demand, was still yet to come. Today, October 21, the luxury handbag house announced the Artycapucines VII—Louis Vuitton x Takashi Murakami Collection, which is destined for sold-out status.

Takashi Murakami has teamed up with Louis Vuitton for a limited edition collection highlighting the brand's Capucines bag. (Image credit: Louis Vuitton)

The line is exclusive as they come, including eleven "highly limited-edition," novelty iterations of Louis Vuitton's Capucines bag. Though all of Murakami's designs are defined by their air of technicolor whimsy, this collection dials that energy to the max. Each handbag plays into the theme, with the standouts leaning more sculpture-like than accessory.

Each design is outfitted in whimsical Murakami motifs. (Image credit: Louis Vuitton)

The Capucines Mini Tentacle, for example, is a miniature interpretation of one of Murakami's most iconic sculptures. The baby pink bag comes encased with matching octopus tentacles. A standout, the Capucines Mini Mushroom, is covered in more than one hundred of the artist’s "fantastical mushroom" charms, which are hand-embroidered onto the bag’s silver canvas outer. The ornate piece costs $34,500 at retail.

This special-edition collection is accompanying an even more limited exhibit. Louis Vuitton is unveiling the collection in honor of Art Basel Paris 2025, tapping Murakami to curate an installation at the Balcon d’Honneur at the Grand Palais this week.

(Image credit: Louis Vuitton)

(Image credit: Louis Vuitton)

(Image credit: Louis Vuitton)

A-listers usually get first-dibs on rare collaborations, but their affinity for Louis Vuitton and Takashi Murakami is unparalleled. Rihanna owns several top-handle bags from the first go-round; so does Kendall Jenner. Zendaya, meanwhile, carried the 2.0 version all over her campaign and her London street style last winter.

Zendaya modeled in the campaign for last year's Louis Vuitton x Murakami campaign. (Image credit: Louis Vuitton)

Rihanna carried one of the original collaboration styles on a recent errand run. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Each of Murakami's new creations are available for pre-order now at any Louis Vuitton store now. Click fast: There's definitely an A-lister ready to snap up the exact same ones.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors