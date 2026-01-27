Alexander McQueen's Lacy Naked Dress Sets Up Margot Robbie for a Sultry 'Wuthering Heights' Press Tour

Why wasn't Margot Robbie at Chanel's Spring 2026 Couture show, you ask? Five words: the Wuthering Heights press tour. The fashion muse has a reputation to uphold after Barbie's book-worthy promotional run, so she hit the ground running in unreleased Alexander McQueen on January 26.

The first day of Paris Haute Couture Week happened to clash with Robbie's first Wuthering Heights event: an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Her stylist, Andrew Mukamal, set a romantic, yet Victorian tone for Robbie's pre-release style with Look 45 from the Alexander McQueen Spring 2026 runway show. Marking her first naked dress since her Armani Privé Couture pick last September, she pulled off the little black mini with ease.

Creative director Seán McGirr crafted the entire long-sleeve style—including its high neck and asymmetrical skirt—from gothic floral lace. The fabric was just transparent enough to reveal her matching, bloomer-style underwear underneath. Distressed slits along the knee-grazing skirt suggested Jacob Elordi's Heathcliff (Robbie's on-screen lover) got his hands on it.

Margot Robbie entered Jimmy Kimmel Live! in a Victorian-inspired naked dress from Alexander McQueen S/S '26. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Oscar nominee followed the model's lead once more on the footwear front. Rosary-inspired stilettos traveled from Alexander McQueen's Spring 2026 runway to Robbie's press tour rack. Mukamal gave each shoe's ankle-strap closure, silver pendant, and black beadwork a proper close-up on Instagram Stories.

Next, Robbie traded the model's red ombré bag for oversize aviator sunglasses, a decidedly un-Cathy-coded accessory. Her 7.50-carat diamond drop earrings from Jessica McCormack—the same London-based jeweler behind Zendaya's engagement ring—sparkled under the Jimmy Kimmel Live! lights.

Similar to Jessica McCormack sparklers in Zoë Kravitz, Dakota Johnson, and Jennifer Lawrence's jewelry boxes, the price of Robbie's pear-shaped earrings remains a mystery. Any pieces over three carats require an official inquiry with the label's team.

See Robbie's LBD on the Alexander McQueen runway last September. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

As proven by her stacked Barbie press tour, Robbie will never turn down an outfit change. Later on Jan. 26, Mukamal shared snaps of the actor in another black, Victorian-inspired piece from Roberto Cavalli Resort 2026. The pattern-less LBD stood out for its elongated belle sleeves, square-shaped neckline, and monochrome velvet trim.

Roberto Cavalli also loaned Robbie a velvet choker necklace, where. pearls, diamonds, and rubies came together to form a pendant straight out of late 18th-century England (where author Emily Brontë set Wuthering Heights). Her six-inch Christian Louboutin Merci Allen Pumps, on the other hand, could've been plucked straight from Barbie's costume rack.

Earlier on Jan. 26, Robbie's stylist shared a full-body pic of her Roberto Cavalli LBD. (Image credit: @andrewmukamal)

It debuted a few months earlier in the brand's Resort 2026 collection. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Robbie will be missed this Haute Couture Fashion Week. Seeing the brand ambassador in Chanel's front-row alongside Dua Lipa, Nicole Kidman, Penelope Cruz, and Gracie Abrams would've been a treat.

However, she can't help it: When Jacob Elordi and director Emerald Fennell call, Robbie answers, dressed in fresh-off-the-runway finds of her own. Expect more Wuthering Heights-coded selects from Robbie before the book-to-movie adaptation hits theaters on Feb. 13.

