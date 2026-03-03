The Traitors contestant Maura Higgins didn't just tink about winning Season 4, but also what she'd leverage from the winner if she lost. When she did lose in a heartbreaking finale, there was only suitable apology present from winner (and Traitor) Rob Rausch: "I will accept nothing less than a [Hermès] Birkin handbag," she told Elite Daily. Less than a week later, it looks like Higgins took her four-figure consolation prize—the most classic of Hermès Birkins—for a stroll in New York City.

Since the finale and reunion aired on February 26, Higgins has shared Rausch's promise with any and every news outlet, perhaps as a way to hold him accountable. When Entertainment Weekly asked about the status of her Birkin on March 2, she shared it's "seemingly" in the works. "Well, so basically, you can't just walk into Hermés and buy a Birkin. So Lisa Rinna, the queen herself, is helping Rob get the Birkin because Lisa has contacts," she told EW. Higgins sent him a photo of the "exact bag" she wanted, "so now it's in his hands."

Mere hours after the EW interview went live, Higgins stepped out in NYC with a black Hermès Birkin in tow. It seems Rausch did use a portion of his $220,800 winnings to buy Higgins her dream bag. With that, he likely earned his pardon, too: "When he gets that, then he’s fully forgiven," she told Us Weekly on Feb. 26.

Maura Higgins and her Hermès Birkin bag finally join NYC's street style scene. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Given The Traitors devoted fanbase, Higgins couldn't simply post a picture of her Hermès Birkin on Instagram with the caption, "I got it." She and her fresh-from-the-orange-box bag required a step-and-repeat to flaunt its togo leather and yellow gold hardware. "I deserve that. He wouldn’t have won without me," she told Elite Daily.

On Monday afternoon, Higgins let her black Birkin dictate her outfit's singular color story. First, a blazer-inspired corset—featuring a mesh illusion plunge and a scalloped collar—started her Traitors funeral 'fit. She stacked the visible boning on top of a matching micro-mini skirt. Higgins's velvet sailor hat looked straight from the castle's Fire of Truth ceremony, thanks to an elongated tulle veil.

Even two-tone tights and pointy patent pumps matched her top-handle tote, which appeared to be the Jennifer Lopez-beloved Hermès Birkin 30. If it's indeed crafted from togo leather, Higgins's Birkin would likely sell secondhand for upwards of $35,000.

Extra points for her Birkin-clad outfit, which she likely sourced for this moment. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hermès Hermès Birkin 30 Black Togo Gold Hardware $35,500 at madisonavenuecouture.com

Leaving the roundtable with $220,800 would've granted Higgins an entire class of Hermès Birkins. Instead of dreaming about what could've been, the runner-up is thinking positively: "I was in there for the fashion. I was in there to have fun, meet friends, see how far I could get," she told Entertainment Weekly. "And look, it's a win-win for me. I won Best Dressed. And I'm getting a Birkin, hopefully. So what more could I ask for?"

