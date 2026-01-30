On January 29, while The Traitors fans far and wide queued up the latest episode of Season 4, Lisa Rinna was nowhere near the round table. In fact, the traitor was too busy making her Haute Couture Week runway debut in Germanier's Spring 2026 show to worry about blowing her cover.

Designer Kevin Germanier bestowed upon Rinna the honor of opening his Paris presentation in the most gothic, Traitors-appropriate of black gowns. She understood the assignment: Flaunt the off-the-shoulder, long-sleeve corset like the villain she played in Alan Cumming's Scottish castle. The voluminous tulle skirt hung so low, it revealed a slim cutout on either hip. The Black Swan-ness of it all increased tenfold with the gown's embellishments, which included a floral brooch affixed onto the bodice, which matched the decaying blooms on her headpiece. Its barbed wire-esque edge cradled Rinna's head like a distorted crown.

Lisa Rinna's all-black Haute Couture Week debut teased her fate on The Traitors. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Turns out, Rinna's all-black runway look wasn't just a couture-ification of a Traitors ensemble: It doubled as a—spoiler—mourning outfit.

Later that night, the new episode of The Traitors saw Rinna was banished from the competition. "I am just so grateful for the entire experience," the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum said in her confessional. "The end of Housewives was very difficult for me—it was just so nice to be me."

See Rinna on a recent episode of The Traitors. (Image credit: Euan Cherry/Peacock)

In the moment, it was a bittersweet end. But Rinna didn't shed a single tear on Jan. 29.

"Well, this is a dream come true that I didn't even have," she shared on Instagram after the Haute Couture Fashion Week show. "I'm so grateful to Kevin Germanier who just literally DM'd me and said 'Hey would you want to walk in my Haute Couture show?!' Um Duh!"

In the caption, she said she'd been keeping tabs on the brand's "beautiful designs" since 2021, when her daughter, Amelia Gray, wore its collaboration with Swarovski. Germanier gave Rinna her first Haute Couture catwalk close-up, but she's no stranger to the runway: She modeled in the PRISCAVera Spring 2023 and Rotate Birger Christensen Fall 2023 shows. Still, none were as Traitors-esque as her "upcycled couture" Germanier gown.

