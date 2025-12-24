Cardi B's $120,000 Jean Paul Gaultier x Hermes Bag is One of the Rarest Birkins on Earth

Cardi B is having a really good year—just in case anyone was wondering. Her 2025 wrapped includes: a new album, a new baby, a new man, a new blonde bob, and a new Birkin bag. It's safe to say 2026 is coming up all Cardi.

On Dec. 23—days ahead of the biggest gift-giving holiday of the year—the rapper hard-launched one of the rarest presents money can buy. Cardi is one of the blessed few to carry the John Paul Gaultier x Hermès Birkin, an impossibly rare release worth a stunning six figures.

The masterpiece boasts a modern east-west silhouette (a departure from the Birkin's usual rectangular shape) and is covered in forrest green croc skin. It's one of only 10 ever produced and, as such, the purse costs $120,000.

The "Dripping in Finesse" singer was, indeed dripping. She styled her little piece of fashion history with an ankle-length fur coat and a fistful of dazzling diamond rings. She was the literal picture of wealth

Cardi B styles her JPG x Birkin bag with a luxe fur coat. (Image credit: Instagram/@cardib)

Beneath her lavish ensemble, Cardi wore a pair of skin-tight pantaboots. The sock-like style covered her legs entirely, providing her with a rare moment of modesty.

She finished the opulent look with black pantabots. (Image credit: Instagram/@cardib)

Merry Christmas to Cardi B and Cardi B only.

