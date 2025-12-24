Cardi B's $120,000 Jean Paul Gaultier x Hermes Bag is One of the Rarest Birkins on Earth
Merry Christmas to Cardi B and Cardi B only.
Cardi B is having a really good year—just in case anyone was wondering. Her 2025 wrapped includes: a new album, a new baby, a new man, a new blonde bob, and a new Birkin bag. It's safe to say 2026 is coming up all Cardi.
On Dec. 23—days ahead of the biggest gift-giving holiday of the year—the rapper hard-launched one of the rarest presents money can buy. Cardi is one of the blessed few to carry the John Paul Gaultier x Hermès Birkin, an impossibly rare release worth a stunning six figures.
The masterpiece boasts a modern east-west silhouette (a departure from the Birkin's usual rectangular shape) and is covered in forrest green croc skin. It's one of only 10 ever produced and, as such, the purse costs $120,000.
The "Dripping in Finesse" singer was, indeed dripping. She styled her little piece of fashion history with an ankle-length fur coat and a fistful of dazzling diamond rings. She was the literal picture of wealth
Beneath her lavish ensemble, Cardi wore a pair of skin-tight pantaboots. The sock-like style covered her legs entirely, providing her with a rare moment of modesty.
Shop Cardi's Rich-Girl Look
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan,and more. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.