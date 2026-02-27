Whether you got to know him on Love Island USA or The Traitors, you likely learned pretty quickly that Alabaman snake wrangler Rob Rausch has a signature look: The man loves his denim overalls. Especially when worn without a shirt, to really show off those snake tattoos encircling his biceps. He packed his go-to pair to find love in Fiji, then again to hunt traitors (or, rather, "murder" faithfuls) in Scotland. He's become an overalls influencer of sorts—so much so, his love of the style seems to have rubbed off on one of his Traitors cast mates.

On February 27, the day after the hit Peacock series aired its season four finale and reunion, Rausch was photographed in New York City meeting up with Lisa Rinna, who he met in the most recent game. Alongside Candiace Dillard Bassett, they were picked by host Alan Cumming to be the titular traitors, conspiring to "murder" fellow celebrities from the turret of his Scottish castle while hiding their true identities. Rausch ended up playing a role in getting both the Housewives franchise members banished. Still, for their reunion, Rinna seemed ready to extend a sartorial olive branch to the Love Island star by embracing his favorite look.

Lisa Rinna wore Rob Rausch's signature look in New York City. (Image credit: The Hapa Blonde/GC Images)

Rinna arrived in a pair of denim overalls, with one strap undone. Whereas Rausch prefers to go without a bottom layer, the actor and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills legend wore a white tank top underneath hers. She accessorized with oversized black sunglasses and pointed-toe black heels.

Rinna and Rausch following their meet-up. (Image credit: TheStewartofNY/GC Images)

Rausch, on the other hand, eschewed his signature. Instead, he wore a faded dark hoodie with "RR" embroidered across the front (accessorized with an "ICE OUT" pin), blueish-grey cargo pants, and white sneakers. His sweatshirt is actually from Creek Rat, the fashion brand he runs with his sister. His Vintage Faded Snake Hoodie, which boasts snake graphics that mimic Rausch's tattoos on the sleeves, normally retails for $88, but is currently sold out.

Maybe in between "murders," Rinna and Rausch talked fashion in the turret. The look suits her.

Get Lisa Rinna's Rob Rausch-Inspired Overalls Look